These Women's Rain Boots Are Fashionable And Comfortable

Get ready for spring showers with rain boots that are as cute as they are functional with brands like Sam Edelman, Chloe, Ugg and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Circus by Sam Edelman <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=3184&u1=womensrainboots-lourdesuribe-030722-62224d1ae4b03bc49a9ab9fc&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fcircus-by-sam-edelman-womens-bethanie-lug-sole-rain-booties%3FID%3D12859984%26tdp%3Dcm_app%7EzMCOM-NAVAPP%7Excm_zone%7EzPDP_ZONE_B%7Excm_choiceId%7EzcidM06MNK-1057beb6-7c09-4952-a887-e1c9c015c39f%2540HB1%2540Customers%252Balso%252Bloved%252413616%252412859984%7Excm_pos%7EzPos1%7Excm_srcCatID%7Ez13616" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="rain booties" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62224d1ae4b03bc49a9ab9fc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=3184&u1=womensrainboots-lourdesuribe-030722-62224d1ae4b03bc49a9ab9fc&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fcircus-by-sam-edelman-womens-bethanie-lug-sole-rain-booties%3FID%3D12859984%26tdp%3Dcm_app%7EzMCOM-NAVAPP%7Excm_zone%7EzPDP_ZONE_B%7Excm_choiceId%7EzcidM06MNK-1057beb6-7c09-4952-a887-e1c9c015c39f%2540HB1%2540Customers%252Balso%252Bloved%252413616%252412859984%7Excm_pos%7EzPos1%7Excm_srcCatID%7Ez13616" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">rain booties</a> and Hunter <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hunter-Womens-Original-Tall-Boot/dp/B01N8Y7VH3?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62224d1ae4b03bc49a9ab9fc,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="knee-high boots" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62224d1ae4b03bc49a9ab9fc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hunter-Womens-Original-Tall-Boot/dp/B01N8Y7VH3?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62224d1ae4b03bc49a9ab9fc,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">knee-high boots</a>.
Macy's, Amazon
Circus by Sam Edelman rain booties and Hunter knee-high boots.

After a long, intense winter, we seem to find ourselves plodding along toward spring against all odds. Daffodil stalks are starting to peek out from beneath the cold dirt and eyes are starting to get itchy as the winds kick up and temperatures warm. And depending on where you live, with the arrival of spring comes rain. And what better way to usher in the new season than with a fresh pair of rain boots?

If you’re looking for a multi-season rain boot, it should ideally have a great tread, making it safe for snowy days as well ― perfect for that one errant March snowstorm that inevitably comes to knock us off-kilter. That said, a slim, low-profile rain boot doesn’t have to look like a traditional welly. In fact, they can be as sleek and sexy as any other shoe.

We rounded up a selection of timeless rain boots that start at just $12.9 to get us through the end of winter to the spring and beyond. We’ve included everything from ankle boots to knee-high boots. From trendy lug sole boots to timeless styles, they’re sturdy, durable and, of course, devastatingly chic.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Lightweight waterproof Chelsea boots
The matte finish on these lovely Asgard Chelsea boots means these shoes don't have a blatant "rain boot" look. They're lightweight, comfy and come in a range of shades, from neutral to colorful and downright bold.
Get them from Amazon starting at $12.99.
2
Nordstrom
A shearling-detailed rain boot
Made with shearling trim sourced from Spain, this water-resistant boot boasts a bold chunky heel and on-trend square toe. These splurge-y Chloe boots are the definition of form and function.
Get them from Nordstrom for $595.
3
Amazon
Knee-high Hunter boots
Hunter boots will never go out of style, and these knee-high boots will serve you for years to come. Made of latex and rubber, these all-weather boots come in glossy or matte finishes, with plenty of colors to choose from.
Get them from Amazon starting at $44.55.
4
Amazon
An ankle boot with a sheepskin insole
Leave it to Ugg to make the coziest rain boot around. Made of waterproof PVC and rubber, the Chevonne boasts a cozy sheepskin interior that will keep your feet warm and toasty. It comes in a range of patterns with a subtle logo detail along the sides.
Get it from Amazon starting at $46.65.
5
Nordstrom
A high-fashion boot
Available in three colors and made with household cleaning supplies, this boot by Off-White is a Chelsea rubber boot with a long stretchy shaft and a sponge-like sole. It's highly wearable haute couture, making it a great choice if you're looking to make an investment.
Get it from Nordstrom for $570.
6
Amazon
A leopard print bootie
Leopard print can basically be considered a neutral, making this London Fog bootie ideal for a rainy spring day. If it's not exactly your vibe, they also carry a solid shades and even more prints to pick from. They're low profile and lightweight, while still making a visual impact.
Get them from Amazon starting at $39.35.
7
Nordstrom
A high-heeled bootie
Sorel's dark green flared heel boots are perfect for those moments when it's raining but you need some extra height. They have a molded high-traction design that offers both support and security as you navigate through the elements.
Get it from Nordstrom starting at $135.
8
Amazon
A classic rubber boot
Available in a wide range of shades including iridescent and gradient hues, these lovely boots from Dksuko are made of PVC and cotton. They're as cute as they are functional and affordable.
Get them from Amazon for $37.99.
9
Net-a-Porter
An investment boot
If you're looking for a serious splurge, then you can't miss this glamorous pair from JW Anderson. They're made from glossed rubber and feature oversized chain links with a slight block heel and a gripped sole for stability and traction.
Get it from Net-a-Porter for $450.
10
Amazon
A knee-high polka dot boot
How kicky are these polka dots? Joules' welly-style rain boot is made of hard-wearing natural rubber and comes in a variety of patterns, from polka dots to florals, cute animal scenes and more.
Get them from Amazon starting at $22.48.
11
Free People
A bright pink pair
As functional as they are adorable, these ankle boots from Sam Edelman have stylish and on-trend features like a lug sole and flexible fabric sides and tops as well as comfortable cushioned insoles and pull tabs.
Get them from Free People for $100.
12
Amazon
A rain clog
Ugg's Tasman X rain boots are everywhere right now. They're essentially a clog designed to keep your feet dry and warm. Available in five shades, they're a chill alternative to a traditional boot shape.
Get them from Amazon for $79.99.
13
Amazon
A mid-calf boot
These Evshine boots feature leather trim, quick-drying textile lining and a removable molded insole, so you'll stay comfortable and dry no matter what the weather is up to. It comes a variety of shades and finishes, including matte, pearl and glitter.
Get it from Amazon for $36.99.
14
Amazon
A classic pair of Hunter boots
Hunter's iconic rain boots are always a good idea. The short rain boot style typically hits in the low to mid-calf, and it comes in a very wide variety of colors.
Get it from Amazon starting at $63.62.
15
Everlane
A versatile, comfy rain boot
No one does simplicity and style quite like the folks at Everlane. This rain boot features a slip-resistant tread, custom cushioned insole, stretch side panels and pull tabs that make them a breeze to pull on and off. They're comfy and cozy, with plenty of room for wooly socks.
Get them from Everlane for $75.
16
Macy's
A sweet pink lug sole
How chic are these Sam Edelman zippered lug sole booties? They call to mind similar boots from The Row that are everywhere this year, but at a fraction of the price. These waterproof beauties even have a removable cushioned insole for max comfort.
Get them from Macy's for $79.99.
