Macy's, Amazon Circus by Sam Edelman rain booties and Hunter knee-high boots.

After a long, intense winter, we seem to find ourselves plodding along toward spring against all odds. Daffodil stalks are starting to peek out from beneath the cold dirt and eyes are starting to get itchy as the winds kick up and temperatures warm. And depending on where you live, with the arrival of spring comes rain. And what better way to usher in the new season than with a fresh pair of rain boots?

If you’re looking for a multi-season rain boot, it should ideally have a great tread, making it safe for snowy days as well ― perfect for that one errant March snowstorm that inevitably comes to knock us off-kilter. That said, a slim, low-profile rain boot doesn’t have to look like a traditional welly. In fact, they can be as sleek and sexy as any other shoe.

We rounded up a selection of timeless rain boots that start at just $12.9 to get us through the end of winter to the spring and beyond. We’ve included everything from ankle boots to knee-high boots. From trendy lug sole boots to timeless styles, they’re sturdy, durable and, of course, devastatingly chic.