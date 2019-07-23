Relationships

31 Adorable Photos Of Dogs At Weddings That Are A Real Treat

Slobbery kisses never looked so sweet.

No offense to humans, but we’re pretty sure dogs actually make the best wedding guests.

Hear us out: They look darling in their wedding finery; they provide endless entertainment and, unlike your aunt, they never complain about the food.

Fearless Photographers, a website dedicated to showcasing the best wedding photography from around the world, recently asked their network of talented photogs to send in their very best wedding pup pictures. They compiled a gallery of the top images and the results are paws-itively precious.

Below, we’ve rounded up 31 of our favorite photos from the collection. To see the rest, head over to the Fearless Photographers website.

1
KABILAN RAVIRAJ PHOTOGRAPHY
2
PHOTOFLEXAS
3
ALISTAR SERGIU
4
ANUPA SHAH PHOTOGRAPHY
5
DUNCAN MCCALL PHOTOGRAPHY
6
FABIO MIRULLA PHOTOGRAPHER
7
DAVID CLUMPNER
8
PLEASE DON'T BLINK
9
DAVID PAGE PHOTOGRAPHY
10
SABINA MLADIN PHOTOGRAPHY
11
ANAÍS GANDIAGA
12
LOVE TREE PHOTOGRAPHY
13
AV FOTOREPORTAGES
14
FLAVIUS PARTAN
15
NATURAL SUMMER DONOSTIA
16
CAROLINE'S COLLECTIVE
17
VÍCTOR LAX PHOTOGRAPHY
18
FABIO MARCIANO PHOTOGRAPHER
19
LAUREN BRIMHALL PHOTOGRAPHY
20
FRECHARD STUDIO
21
NGUYEN QUOC HUY
22
LOVE RULES
23
STUDIO A IMAGES
24
HANNAH PHOTOGRAPHY
25
WILLIAM LAMBELET PHOTOGRAPHY
26
ANGELA NELSON PHOTOGRAPHY
27
JOHN PALACIO FOTOGAFÍA
28
PROCOPIO PHOTOGRAPHY
29
FABBRI BARBARA PHOTOGRAPHER
30
ANNA & ALEX
31
LUCY SCHULTZ PHOTOGRAPHY
