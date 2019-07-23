31 Adorable Photos Of Dogs At Weddings That Are A Real Treat

No offense to humans, but we’re pretty sure dogs actually make the best wedding guests.

Hear us out: They look darling in their wedding finery; they provide endless entertainment and, unlike your aunt, they never complain about the food.

Fearless Photographers, a website dedicated to showcasing the best wedding photography from around the world, recently asked their network of talented photogs to send in their very best wedding pup pictures. They compiled a gallery of the top images and the results are paws-itively precious.