All Of The Cutest Photos Of Prince George You Need To See

Happy birthday to Prince George!

The eldest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William turns 8 on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the little royal won our hearts even more during the UEFA EURO 2020 final.

The country felt similar to Prince George soccer

pic.twitter.com/oIzeqkfz56 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 11, 2021

We loved this enthusiasm for his country.

And we felt badly for him when England lost. Look at that sad face!

the prince george origins story begins. #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/jGtp3GsASW — Andrew Baback Boozary MD (@drandrewb) July 11, 2021

So in part to make ourselves feel better ― and to celebrate the royal’s birthday ― here are 47 adorable photos of the third in line to the throne.

