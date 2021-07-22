All Of The Cutest Photos Of Prince George You Need To See

Happy birthday to Prince George!
The eldest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William turns 8 on Thursday.
Earlier this month, the little royal won our hearts even more during the UEFA EURO 2020 final.
We loved this enthusiasm for his country.
And we felt badly for him when England lost. Look at that sad face!
So in part to make ourselves feel better ― and to celebrate the royal’s birthday ― here are 47 adorable photos of the third in line to the throne.
