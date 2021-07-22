Parenting

All Of The Cutest Photos Of Prince George You Need To See

These are the most adorable moments of Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal son.

Happy birthday to Prince George!

The eldest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William turns 8 on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the little royal won our hearts even more during the UEFA EURO 2020 final.

We loved this enthusiasm for his country.

And we felt badly for him when England lost. Look at that sad face!

So in part to make ourselves feel better ― and to celebrate the royal’s birthday ― here are 47 adorable photos of the third in line to the throne.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart The Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital with newborn Prince George on July 23, 2013.
REUTERS/Michael Middleton/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Handout
Kate Middleton and Prince William pose in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, England, with George, cocker spaniel Lupo and Middleton family pet Tilly, in this undated photograph released Aug. 19, 2013.
REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
William carries George as they arrive for his christening at St. James's Palace in London on Oct. 23, 2013.
Jason Bell/Camera Press/Redux
A family photo taken at Kensington Palace in March 2014.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge and George arrive at Wellington Military Terminal in New Zealand for the first day of their royal tour on April 7, 2014.
POOL New / Reuters
George at the Taronga Zoo on April 20, 2014, in Sydney, Australia.
REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
A portrait of George taken July 2, 2014.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire via Getty Images.
George in an official Christmas portrait, taken at Kensington Palace and released in December 2014.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
William and George at St. Mary's hospital after Princess Charlotte's birth on May 2, 2015, in London.
REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters
George and Charlotte in a photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in mid-May 2015 at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
George waves from the window of Buckingham Palace as he watches the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 13, 2015, in London.
Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
William holds George as he waves on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in central London on June 13, 2015.
Getty Images
A family Christmas card photo, taken in October 2015 by photographer Chris Jelf.
Handout/The Duchess of Cambridge
George arrives for his first day at Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk on Jan. 6, 2016.
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The royal family enjoys a short private skiing break on March 3, 2016, in the French Alps.
Pete Souza / via Kensington Palace
George meets President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at Kensington Palace on April 22.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge and George attend the Gigaset Charity Polo Match on June 14, 2015, in Tetbury, England.
Matt Porteous/PA Wire
Official portrait released for George's third birthday, taken at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk in mid-July 2016.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
George with William at a children's party for military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on Sept. 29, 2016.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
George waves as he leaves from Victoria Harbour to board a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada on Oct. 1, 2016.
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
George and William depart Victoria after the Royal Tour of Canada at Victoria Inner Harbour on October 1, 2016, in Victoria, Canada.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
George of Cambridge attends church on Christmas Day on Dec. 25, 2016, in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
George at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St. Mark's Church on May 20, 2017, in Englefield Green, England.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
George and his family look on from the balcony during the annual Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017, in London.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
A portrait taken in early June 2017 at Kensington Palace and released ahead of George's fourth birthday.
Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge and George during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo in July 8, 2016, in Fairford, England.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
William speaks with George as they arrive on the first day of their official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
George views helicopter models before departing from Hamburg, Germany, airport on the last day of the family's official visit to Poland and Germany on July 21, 2017.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
William with George on his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea on Sept. 7, 2017, in London.
Getty Images/Chris Jackson
The royal family Christmas card for 2017.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
George leaves St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, and George watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 9, 2018, in London.
Chris Jackson/Getty
A family portrait taken at Clarence House in Westminster on Sept. 5, 2018, to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday.
Pool/Max Mumby via Getty Images
George with Charlotte at the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in Windsor on Oct. 12, 2018.
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
The royal family Christmas card photo, taken in fall 2018.
The Duchess of Cambridge
George laughs in the garden of his home at Kensington Palace in this photo released ahead of his sixth birthday in July 2019.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
George attends the inaugural King's Cup regatta hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Aug. 8, 2019, in Cowes, England.
Duchess of Cambridge
Charlotte and George smile at Kensington Palace before leaving for their first day at of school at Thomas's Battersea on Sept. 5, 2019.
Comic Relief via Getty Images
William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Prince Louis clap for National Health Service carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief Big Night In at London on April 23, 2020.
Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge took this photo of William, George, Charlotte and Louis in Norfolk in June 2020.
Matt Holyoak/Camera Press
The Duchess of Cambridge took this photo of George in July 2020 in honor of his seventh birthday.
REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
The Duchess of Cambridge also took this photo of George to mark his birthday.
The family's 2020 Christmas card.
AARON CHOWN via Getty Images
The royal family attends a performance in London in December 2020.
AARON CHOWN via Getty Images
George at the December performance.
The Duke and Duchess released this photo of George with his great-grandfather, Prince Philip, upon Philip's death in spring 2021.
FRANK AUGSTEIN via Getty Images
George and his parents watching the UEFA EURO 2020 final football match between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021.
via Associated Press
George's mom took this photo earlier this month to celebrate the royal's 8th birthday. (The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP)
Royal FamiliesKate MiddletonPrince WilliamPrince Georgethe-royal-family