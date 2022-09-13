Left to right: Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Images, Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Julia Garner, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Issa Rae wearing cutout dresses at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

If you tuned in to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards last night, you witnessed multiple historic wins and stunning looks that we know you’re eager to recreate yourself. While there were so many stars that made the red carpet best dressed list, there was one trend in particular worn by the likes of Issa Rae, Rachel Lindsay, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Julia Garner: the daring cutout dress.

Like the name suggests, this dress style features eye-catching cutout designs in the fabric to expose a little (or a lot) of skin. The style can be seen on midi dresses, maxi dresses, silky gowns and even jumpsuits geared toward wedding attire, nights out and of course, red carpets.

Below, we rounded up 12 chic cutout dresses that will have you looking on trend and channeling your favorite celebrities styles.