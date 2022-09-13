Shopping

The Cutout Dress Ruled The 2022 Emmys. Here’s How To Wear It.

Channel the style of celebrities like Issa Rae and Julia Garner with this daring dress detail.

Julia Garner, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Issa Rae wearing cutout dresses at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards
Left to right: Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Images, Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Julia Garner, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Issa Rae wearing cutout dresses at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

If you tuned in to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards last night, you witnessed multiple historic wins and stunning looks that we know you’re eager to recreate yourself. While there were so many stars that made the red carpet best dressed list, there was one trend in particular worn by the likes of Issa Rae, Rachel Lindsay, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Julia Garner: the daring cutout dress.

Like the name suggests, this dress style features eye-catching cutout designs in the fabric to expose a little (or a lot) of skin. The style can be seen on midi dresses, maxi dresses, silky gowns and even jumpsuits geared toward wedding attire, nights out and of course, red carpets.

Below, we rounded up 12 chic cutout dresses that will have you looking on trend and channeling your favorite celebrities styles.

1
Good American
Good American cutout dress
Made with buttery soft stretchy fabric, this dress will surely turn heads whether you're on a red carpet or date night. It features a bold front and side cutout design. Color options include lime green, black, tan and white, and it's available in women's XS-5XL.
$100 at Good American
2
ASOS
ASOS Design pleated cutout dress
Vibrant colors meet a high-neck design with this pleated midi dress. Show off a peek of your torso thanks to the front cutout detail. The dress is available in women's 0-14.
$82 at ASOS
3
& Other Stories
& Other Stories fitted cutout dress
With a peekaboo side cutout, side leg slit and asymmetrical neckline, this clingy dress will instantly become your go-to evening pick. It's available in black and tan and in women's sizes 0-12.
$69 at & Other Stories
4
ASOS
Simmi London tan thigh-slit midi dress
Essentially made for your upcoming fall looks, this tan cutout dress comes with detachable arm sleeves and a high front slit to show off your favorite pair of heels. It's available in women's 14-20.
$78 at ASOS
5
Anthropologie
Hutch cutout printed jumpsuit
Dresses aren't the only clothes that can benefit from a chic cutout. Add some variety to your wardrobe with this leafy jumpsuit that features dramatic side and back cutout designs. It's available in women's sizes XS-XL.
$180 at Anthropologie
6
Bloomingdale's
Nookie faux leather cutout dress
Take inspiration from actress Jasmin Savoy Brown's Emmys rubber dress look with this deep plunge faux leather midi dress. The chocolate-toned cutout dress features a snug fit at the chest, waist and hips and a slit at the back hem. It's available in women's XS-XL.
$289 at Bloomingdale's
7
Revolve
AFRM swirl cutout dress
Even though we're heading into fall and winter, there's always room for a splash of color in your attire. This vibrant swirl dress has a front cutout design and halter neck style. It's available in women's sizes XS-XL.
$88 at Revolve
8
Revolve
Ronny Kobo royal blue cutout dress
Cruise through the night with this satin crepe dress, which features an asymmetrical cutout design at the waist and lower back. It also has a sash-tie closure on the back. Women's sizes XS-L are available.
$233 at Revolve
9
Bloomingdale's
Staud strappy cutout dress
Channel Rachel Lindsay's Emmys cutout bust dress look with this faux leather midi dress of a similar style. In addition to the cutout, it also comes with a back slit that shows off just a bit of leg. It's available in women's 0-12.
$350 at Bloomingdale's
10
Olivela
One33 Social cutout gown
Whether you're already thinking about your New Year's Eve outfit or are planning some future holiday party dresses, this classic black gown is the perfect choice — and the long sleeves give us major Julia Garner's Emmys dress vibes . It's made of stretchy fabric and designed with a crossover bodice to create a minimal cutout look. It's available in women's 0-12.
$385 at Olivela
11
Asos
ASOS Design petite cutout pencil dress
With a similar cutout design as the dress Jake Lacy's wife Lauren Deleo wore on the red carpet , this sage green dress is the epitome of style. It has a plunge neck and back slit in addition to chic puff sleeves. It comes in women's 00-12.
$55 at ASOS
12
Revolve
Lovers and Friends gold cutout maxi dress
Gold will never go out of style and neither will this stunning crinkle satin jacquard ankle-length gown. It features a cutout waist and back. It's available in women's sizes XXS-XL.
$238 at Revolve
