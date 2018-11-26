Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Cyber Monday 2018 Headphones Deals On Apple AirPods, Beats, Bose And More

Listen up! 🎧
By Brittany Nims
11/26/2018 01:42pm ET | Updated 33 minutes ago
Isabella Antonelli / EyeEm via Getty Images

From Beats to Bose, there are plenty of headphones deals to get excited about this Cyber Monday 2018.

Whether you’re looking for a pair of wireless earbuds for your workout, noise-cancelling headphones for your next getaway, or a nice blend of the two for everyday use, we’ve found some of the best headphones deals to get excited about.

Namely, you can save an extra 15 percent on most everything at Target today only. That’s on top off the Cyber Monday markdowns on popular brands like Beats, Bose and Sony.

If you’re looking for the best Apple AirPods deal, the best we’ve found is at Newegg, where it’s $25 off with code BFAD155 — but unfortunately it’s currently sold out. Perhaps keep checking back in case it’s back in stock before end of day.

Here, 10 Cyber Monday headphones deals on Beats, Sony, Bose and more:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Apple Airpods Wireless Bluetooth Headset
Newegg
Get $25 off a set of Apple Airpods Wireless Bluetooth Headsets with promo code BFAD155. This deal is sold out right now, but check back in case it's back in stock.
2
Beats EP On-Ear Headphones
Walmart
Get them on sale at Walmart for $100 (normally $130).
3
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
They say "for Apple devices" but these noise-cancelling headphones should work with your preferred smartphone device. Get them on sale on Amazon for $110 (normally $300).
4
urBeats3 Earphones With Lightning Connector
Walmart
Get them on sale at Walmart for $70 (normally $100).
5
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
These Beats have up to 40 hours of battery life, making them the perfect everyday headphone. Get them on sale on Amazon for $240 (normally $300).
6
Sony Premium Noise Cancelling Wireless Behind-Neck Heapdhones
Amazon
These headphones allow you to control your ambient sound settings, so you can hear essentials sounds without taking your headphones off. Get them on sale on Amazon for $200 (normally $300).
7
Bose SoundSport Free Truly wireless Sport Headphones
Amazon
Get these sweat and weather-resistant headphones on sale on Amazon for $170 (normally $200).
8
Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - Neighborhood Collection
Target
Connect to these headphones via Bluetooth and enjoy wireless workout freedom. Today only get them an extra 15 percent off on Target for only $90 (normally $200).
9
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
Target
These quick-charge headphones hold 35 hours of battery life, perfect for travel. Get them on sale at Target for $100 (normally $200).
10
AfterShokz Trekz Titanium Bluetooth Stereo Headphones With Microphone
Walmart
These headphones are a lightweight alternative to traditional sport headphones and earbuds. They're sweat proof and secure, perfect for workouts. Get them on sale at Walmart for $80 (normally $100).
