Isabella Antonelli / EyeEm via Getty Images

From Beats to Bose, there are plenty of headphones deals to get excited about this Cyber Monday 2018.

Whether you’re looking for a pair of wireless earbuds for your workout, noise-cancelling headphones for your next getaway, or a nice blend of the two for everyday use, we’ve found some of the best headphones deals to get excited about.

Namely, you can save an extra 15 percent on most everything at Target today only. That’s on top off the Cyber Monday markdowns on popular brands like Beats, Bose and Sony.

If you’re looking for the best Apple AirPods deal, the best we’ve found is at Newegg, where it’s $25 off with code BFAD155 — but unfortunately it’s currently sold out. Perhaps keep checking back in case it’s back in stock before end of day.

Here, 10 Cyber Monday headphones deals on Beats, Sony, Bose and more: