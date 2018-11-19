Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Holiday Gift Guide
A gift for everyone on your list
InexpensiveLast MinuteThoughtfulPractical

Cyber Monday 2018 Laptop Deals Worth Your Time And Money

Laptop sales on Macbook Air, Macbook Pro, Chromebooks, HP and more 💻
By Brittany Nims
11/19/2018 06:56pm ET
Pattanaphong Khuankaew / EyeEm via Getty Images

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, shoppers will be hitting the streets (and the web) for some of the best deals on big-ticket items like Apple products, Instant Pots, Xbox Ones, PS4s, KitchenAid mixers and, you guessed it, laptops.

Whether you need a gift for your college student, a present your older parents will actually use, or are gifting yourself, there are plenty of Cyber Monday laptop deals that’ll save you money. From gaming laptops, to new MacBooks perfect for work, there’s something on sale for every type of online user.

Below, 10 of the best laptop deals on Cyber Monday:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Apple 13.3" MacBook Air (Mid 2017, Silver)
BH Photo
Normally: $1,000
Sale: $880
2
HP Pavilion 15.6" Gaming Laptop
Walmart
Normally: $830
Sale: $600
3
HP 11.6" Chromebook (11-v031nr)
Target
Normally $200
Sale: $120
4
Apple 15.4" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2017, Space Gray)
BH Photo
Normally: $4,200
Sale: $3,000
5
HP X360 Convertible Touchscreen Chromebook (11-ae131nr)
Target
Normally: $300
Sale: $200
6
HP Pavilion X360 with Intel Core i7 and 1TB hard drive
Office Depot
Normally: $800
Sale: $370
7
Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2017, Space Gray)
BH Photo
Normally: $1,800
Sale: $1,400
8
2017 and 2018 Apple MacBook Pros Up To $250 Off
Best Buy
MacBook Pros discounted from $150 to $250 at Best Buy.
9
HP Pavilion X360 Convertible Laptop 15.6" With Active Pen
Walmart
Normally: $600
Sale: $500
10
Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6" Intel Celeron
Walmart
Normally: $200
Sale: $100
MORE:
shoppableBlack FridayGift GuidesHobbies and Personal Activitiescyber mondayTechnology and Electronicsmacbook prochromebookComputingMacBook Air