We won’t beat around the bush. Sex toys are pricey, as are all of the sex accessories you need to have a good time, like cleaners and protection.
Cyber Monday 2018 is going on now, which means that in addition to skimming sales on big-ticket items like Cyber Monday TV deals to watch, mattress sales and all of the clothes and shoes Cyber Monday sales you’ll want to browse, it’s worth exploring some ~sexy savings~ too.
From condoms on sale, to deals on vibrators, rings, plugs and more, there are plenty of Cyber Monday sales at adult toy retailers worth your time and money. At sex toy retailer Lovehoney, you’ll find a Cyber Monday section with toys marked up to 50 percent off. The babes at Unbound are offering 30 percent off site-wide with code CUMAGAINSOON, and the sex toy makers at LELO are offering up to 70 percent off some of their best selling toys during what they’re calling a Cyber MOANday sale.
Use these sales as an excuse to stock up on some sexcessories for the bedroom, a new toy you can travel with, or a sexy gift your S.O. shouldn’t open around the in-laws.
Get it on with these 13 sex toys on sale during Cyber Monday 2018:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.