13 Sex Toys To Get On Sale During Cyber Monday 2018

Sex toy retailers are calling it Cyber MOANday.
By Brittany Nims
11/26/2018 11:57am ET
nd3000 via Getty Images

We won’t beat around the bush. Sex toys are pricey, as are all of the sex accessories you need to have a good time, like cleaners and protection.

Cyber Monday 2018 is going on now, which means that in addition to skimming sales on big-ticket items like Cyber Monday TV deals to watch, mattress sales and all of the clothes and shoes Cyber Monday sales you’ll want to browse, it’s worth exploring some ~sexy savings~ too.

From condoms on sale, to deals on vibrators, rings, plugs and more, there are plenty of Cyber Monday sales at adult toy retailers worth your time and money. At sex toy retailer Lovehoney, you’ll find a Cyber Monday section with toys marked up to 50 percent off. The babes at Unbound are offering 30 percent off site-wide with code CUMAGAINSOON, and the sex toy makers at LELO are offering up to 70 percent off some of their best selling toys during what they’re calling a Cyber MOANday sale.

Use these sales as an excuse to stock up on some sexcessories for the bedroom, a new toy you can travel with, or a sexy gift your S.O. shouldn’t open around the in-laws.

Get it on with these 13 sex toys on sale during Cyber Monday 2018:

1
Unbound Zip Vibe
Unbound Babes
Normally: $18
Sale: 30 percent off with code CUMAGAINSOON
Get it here.
2
Ora 2 Oral Simulator
Lelo
Normally: $190
Sale: $142
Get it here.
3
Unbound Bean
Unbound Babes
Normally: $36
Sale: 30 percent off with code CUMAGAINSOON
Get it here.
4
Broad City Tuesday 7 A.M. Classic Vibrator
Lovehoney
Normally: $17
Sale: $8.50
Get it here.
5
Lelo HEX Condoms - 36 Pack
Lelo
Normally: $35
Sale: $26
Get it here.
6
Unbound Ollie Wand
Unbound Babes
Normally: $74
Sale: 30 percent off with code CUMAGAINSOON
Get it here.
7
We-Vibe Unite Remote Control Rechargeable Clitoral And G-Spot Vibrator
Lovehoney
Normally: $100
Sale: $80
Get it here.
8
Tor 2 Couples Ring
Lelo
Normally: $140
Sale: $104
Get it here.
9
Unbound Romp
Unbound Babes
Normally: $24
Sale: 30 percent off with code CUMAGAINSOON
Get it here.
10
Lovehoney Power Play 10 Function Bullet Vibrator
Lovehoney
Normally: $17
Sale: $10.20
Get it here.
11
Fifty Shades Freed Come To Bed Rechargeable Slimline Rabbit Vibrator
Lovehoney
Normally: $100
Sale: $50
Get it here.
12
Womanizer W500 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
Lovehoney
Normally: $200
Sale: $140
Get it here.
13
Hugo Prostate Massager
Lelo
Normally: $220Sale: $164Get it here.
