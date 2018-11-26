From condoms on sale, to deals on vibrators, rings, plugs and more, there are plenty of Cyber Monday sales at adult toy retailers worth your time and money. At sex toy retailer Lovehoney, you’ll find a Cyber Monday section with toys marked up to 50 percent off. The babes at Unbound are offering 30 percent off site-wide with code CUMAGAINSOON, and the sex toy makers at LELO are offering up to 70 percent off some of their best selling toys during what they’re calling a Cyber MOANday sale.