Cyber Monday 2018 Subscription Box Deals That Make Easy Gifts

Save big on these subscription boxes during Cyber Monday 📦
By Danielle Gonzalez
11/26/2018 02:22pm ET
oatawa via Getty Images

While you might have already saved big on clothing, Instant Pots, and more on Black Friday, the savings aren’t over yet. Not only can your score deals on laptops, televisions, and gaming systems on Cyber Monday, you can save on subscription boxes, too.

Subscription boxes are a sure way to satisfy any friend or family member with a customized gift for months to come. Whether they’re into fashion, food, books or have a unique hobby, there’s a subscription box for them.

Sites like Cratejoy carry a wide variety of subscription boxes and are offering Cyber Monday deals like 30 percent off monthly, 3-month, and 6-month orders for participating boxes when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.

We did the deal searching for you so you can save on these 30 subscription boxes on Cyber Monday.

Just so you know, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
SnackSack: 30 percent off
Get 12 healthy snacks delivered to your door for $23/month with SnackSack. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.
2
Winc: $30 off your first box
Who wouldn’t love wine delivered to their door every month? Winc sends you four bottles a month, starting at $13 a bottle. Get $30 off your first box when you shop on Cyber Monday.
3
Awakening in a Box: 30 percent off
Have healing and positive energy in the form of crystals and more, delivered to you for $14/month from Awakening in a Box. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.
4
Feeling Fab: 30 percent off
Send the gift of self-care for $29 every month with the Feeling Fab box, filled with beauty, fitness, and wellness products. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18before Nov. 27.
5
Bitsbox: $20 off
Every Bitsbox comes with a coding project that teaches kids 6 to 12 years old how to code a fun app that they can actually use on their phone or tablet! Subscriptions start at $17/month, save $20 when you shop on Cyber Monday.
6
Glamour Jewelry: 30 percent off
Give the gift of glam with 3 trendy jewelry pieces delivered every month for $30/month from Glamour Jewelry. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.
7
Surprise Pawty: 30 percent off
Perfect for your fur baby, the Surprise Pawty subscription box is filled with 4-6 items selected by dog size for $35/month. Plus, a $1 from every box purchased is donated to a non-profit that helps dogs in need. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27
8
Adore Me: Up to $30 off
Send sexy and affordable lingerie in a wide range of styles and sizes with Adore Me. Shop on Cyber Monday for sets regularly priced at $50, for $20 with free shipping and exchanges.
9
Freestone Fly Fishing Company: 30 percent off
Fuel their fishing fun with this monthly box of fishing items for $19/month from the Freestone Fly Fishing Company. Get30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.
10
Field to Cup: 25 percent off
Send an assortment of loose leaf tea starting at $15/month with Field to Cup. Get 25 percent off teas when you use code BLACK25 on Nov. 26.
11
Pub Shirt Club: 30 percent off
Perfect for the beer enthusiast in your life, have an authentic t-shirt from a real Irish pub delivered to your door for $22/month with Pub Shirt Club. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.
12
Sock Fancy: 15 percent off + free socks
Step up their sock game with a monthly subscription to Sock Fancy starting at $11/month. Use code CYBER18 to get 15 percent off your subscription and a pair of free socks.
13
The Wordy Traveler: 30 percent off
Inspire their next trip with the Wordy Traveler, a quarterly subscription box filled with a book, ethically-sourced tea, and prints from different parts of the world for $50 a quarter. Plus, part of the proceeds from every box help fund educations for women and girls around the world. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.
14
Bookroo: 30 percent off
Give the gift of reading with Bookroo, the monthly book club for kids ages 0-10 for $20/month. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.
15
Scent Bird: 50 percent off
Send a 30-day supply of a new designer fragrance each month with Scent Bird. Get 50 percent off your first month when you shop on Cyber Monday.
16
Gentleman’s Box: 30 percent off
Send a curated collection of 4-6 accessories and lifestyle items for $100 a quarter with the Gentleman’s Box. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.
17
Unbound Babes: 30 percent off
A quarterly subscription filled with four to seven sex toys and more curated by the feminist sexperts at Unbound for $65 a quarter. Use code CUMAGAINSOON to get 30 percent off your order on Cyber Monday.
18
Royal House Cigars: 30 percent off
For the cigar connoisseur in your life, Royal House Cigars sends 4 high-quality cigars to your door for $40/month. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.
19
Rent The Runway: 50 percent off
Refresh your wardrobe and gain access to thousands of designer outfits, with single rentals starting at $30. Get 50 percent off an unlimited subscription when you use code BESTDAYEVER.
20
Crush Crate: 30 percent off
Fuel their fitness goals with Crush Crate, a monthly subscription box with supplements, protein snacks, and more for $40/month. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.
21
Me Undies: Up to 50 percent off
Get a fresh new pair of boxers or briefs from MeUndies for $16 each month. Get 50 percent off packs and 20 percent off sitewide when you shop on Cyber Monday.
22
Escape The Crate: 30 percent off
CrateJoy
Enjoy all of the fun of escape rooms in your own home with Escape The Crate, a monthly subscription box filled with everything you need to play for $30/month. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.
23
Kidstir: 75 percent off
Each Kidstir kit comes with step-by-step recipes, cooking tools, and more, starting at $13/month. Use code BEST75 to get 75 percent off when you order the prepaid 12-month subscription on Cyber Monday.
24
Grill Masters Club: 30 percent off
Give the gift of grilling with a monthly assortment of rubs, spices, and sauces from Grill Masters Club for $33/month. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.
25
Bloomin Bin: 30 percent off
The perfect gift for your friend or family member with a green thumb! The Bloomin’ Bin sends seasonal seeds, gardening tools, and more for $7/month. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.
26
Piquant Post: 30 percent off
Send freshly-ground spice blends and matching chef-developed recipes for $12/month with Piquant Post. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.
27
Respyre: 30 percent off
Discover two new loose leaf teas every month for $15/month from Resypre. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.
28
Pooch Perks: 30 percent off
Surprise your pet with 5-6 products every month for $20 from Pooch Perks. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.
29
Little Global Citizens: 30 percent off
Give the gift of world discovery with the Little Globe Citizens box, a monthly assortment of cultural activities, books, and recipes from different countries for $33/month. Get 30 percent off when you use code CYBER18 before Nov. 27.
