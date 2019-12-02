HuffPost Finds

10 Cyber Monday Deals That Are Still Live

While Cyber Monday 2019 might be coming to a close, you can still snag these deals before the day's up.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Cyber Monday might be over soon, but you can still snag these deals now.&nbsp;
It’s almost time to put a cherry on top of Cyber Week after you’ve found sweet deals on everything from skincare to smartwatches. But you might not want to put away your wallet just yet — Cyber Monday’s here and so are some steals.

And while your Black Friday purchases might not have reached your door just yet, Cyber Monday’s the day to see if any of the items on your wishlists have been marked down even further.

From getting a mattress that’s sure to give you a good night’s sleep or a healthy meal kit just before the end of the year, Cyber Monday has some of the best deals we’ve seen on products that usually don’t have deep discounts.

Whether you’re shopping from your bed or occasionally browsing when you can get a minute away from all your post-Thanksgiving work emails, you definitely don’t want to miss out on all the deals happening on Cyber Monday, especially since Cyber Monday’s almost over.

But don’t worry if you feel like you don’t know where to find the best deals that are still live. We rounded up deals on everything from Spanx leather leggings from Zappos to the chance to upgrade your wardrobe with Rent The Runway’s special offer for new subscribers.

Check out the best Cyber Monday 2019 deals that are still live:

1
Rent The Runway’s Unlimited Plan
Rent The Runway
For Cyber Monday, Rent the Runway's offering new members 50% off their first month of RTR Unlimited with code YOUDIDGOOD. The membership allows you to rent an unlimited amount of pieces on rotation and swap pieces anytime without a set return date. But if you're just looking to rent out an outfit for an upcoming holiday party, like this embroidered velvet dress from Marchesa Notte, the site's offering 20% off your first order with the same code.
2
These bestselling Spanx leggings
Zappos
While these Spanx faux leather leggings quickly sold out when they first went on sale at Nordstrom, we found them in stock and 20% off at Zappos. Originally $98, get these leggings now for $78.
3
A backpack that can be carried as a tote and crossbody.
Anthropologie
In a deal that made us do a double-take, Anthropologie's offering 50% off sale items for Cyber Monday. Just keep in mind that any purchase is final sale. This backpack can be changed into a tote and a crossbody bag, too. Get this bag for $35 at Anthropologie.
4
A Disney+ deal so you can see Baby Yoda in all his glory
Disney+
For Cyber Monday only, Disney+ is offering new members $10 off their first year of the streaming service. So that means more money in your wallet and more Baby Yoda content. Originally $70 a year, get your first year of Disney+ for $60.
5
All the Fresh products you'll need before you go to bed
Sephora
Throughout Cyber Week, Sephora's been offering deals on some beloved beauty and skincare products. This Fresh set includes smaller versions of cult-favorites like a soy face cleanser and rose face mask. Get it for $65 and free shipping since it's over $50.
6
A Daily Harvest subscription
Daily Harvest
For those trying to be a little healthier post-Thanksgiving and pre-New Year's, a healthy meal kit might be a must-have on Cyber Monday. Daily Harvest delivers frozen, healthy meals with fruits and veggies that were picked at their peak. UntilDec. 3,Daily Harvest is offering a BOGO deal with code CYBERWEEK2019 . New users can buy one Daily Harvest box and get a box of equal value free on their second delivery.
7
A windowpane patterned alpaca throw
Parachute
Parachute only has two sales a year and the Cyber Monday sale ends tonight. So you might want to snag this warm, windowpane patterned throw that's 20% off made mostly of Peruvian alpaca. Originally $250, get it now for $200.
8
Everything your teeth need to stay clean at Quip
Quip
Quip has three-month subscription sets that include electric toothbrushes, toothpaste and refillable floss that we recently reviewed, too. And if a set isn't your style, you can opt for a one-time order. For Cyber Monday, Quip is 15% off orders of $55 or more and 20% off orders that are $145 or more with code HOLIDAYSALE.
9
Rain boots that'll get you through all the slush
Nordstrom
Nordstorm's Cyber Monday sale is still live and we found these Hunter rain boots are sure to get you through your commute — whether there's rain, snow or slush covering the sidewalk. Originally $140, get them now for $90 .
10
A Dyson vacuum that's space-saving
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack's having a flash sale on Dyson products today only so it's your chance to save on your dream vacuum. The Dyson V8 Total Clean is on sale right now for $250, down from its original price tag of $450.
