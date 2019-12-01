HuffPost Finds

The Best Cyber Monday 2019 Subscription Box Deals That Make Good Gifts

Cyber Monday deals from CrateJoy, Birchbox, Rent The Runway and more.

Subscription boxes like <a href="https://fave.co/36BjCC2" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Birchbox</a> make great, easy and thoughtful gifts.
Chances are that you, like most of us, already have a few subscription services that are designed to make your life easier or more enjoyable, from The New Yorker and a Billie shaver subscription, to Netflix and maybe most recently Disney+ (it’s hard to resist Baby Yoda after all).

Subscription services have risen in popularity recently and there’s probably one with your name on and niche in it — whether you’re a film fanatic who loves go to the movies every month or a beauty buff who’s always trying new products.

And, of course, subscription services aren’t just for treating yourself. You might get a subscription box filled with wine for the woman who has everything or one for the hard-to-shop-for guy in your life. They make great, easy and thoughtful gifts. After all, getting someone a subscription box can be an easy checkmark on your holiday gifting list.

For Cyber Monday, you’ll be able to save on some of the most popular subscription servuces, which usually don’t have deep discounts, so you can treat yourself and maybe someone else, too.

We found some of the best sales on subscription boxes that deliver designer dresses, wine, whiskey and even vitamins to your door.

Take a look below at some of the best subscription box deals for Cyber Monday 2019:

Cratejoy
Cratejoy
For Cyber Monday, Cratejoy's offering 30% off the 50 best boxes on their site with code UNBOX30. So you can choose from mix, like a smart snacking box to curb all your cravings or a box for tea lovers. This deal runs until Dec. 3.
Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway
For Cyber Monday, Rent the Runway's offering new members 50% off their first month of RTR Unlimited with code GOODCHOICEuntil Dec. 4. The membership allows you to rent an unlimited amount of pieces on rotation and swap pieces anytime without a set return date.
Birchbox
Birchbox
Until Dec. 3, Birchbox is offering a "buy more, save more" sale. You'll be able to get 15% off orders that are $30 or more, 20% off orders $50 or over and 25% off orders that are $75 or more. So now's the time to get your favorite things that you've tried from your Birchbox.
Drizly
Drizly
While Drizly's not technically a subscription box, the service brings drinks to your door in under an hour. Drizly works with local stores so you can shop their shelves on your phone or laptop screen. Whether you're hosting a holiday dinner or just in need of a cold one on an even colder night, you won't have to step outside your house. For Cyber Monday, Drizly's offering $5 off or free delivery for new users with code CYBERMONDAY19 until Dec. 3.
Care/of
Care/of
Care/of offers personalized vitamin packs — whether you're looking to have more energy in the day or to get some more protein in your diet. As a Cyber Monday deal, the site's giving new users 50% off their first order. You can even take a quiz to see what the site recommends for your pack.
Man Crates
Man Crates
Man Crates is running a 20% off orders that are over $149 promotion for Cyber Monday with code GIFT2019. Some of the site's popular crates, like one that's all about appreciating whiskey and another that a knife-making kit, are discounted already, too. This Grill Master Crate is 45% off today.
