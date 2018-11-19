rkankaro via Getty Images

The hunt for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals is on, which means we’re scouring the internet for promotions on Instant Pots, savings on KitchenAid mixers, sales on Apple Watches and so, so much more.

Among big-ticket items to buy during Black Friday are home decor and furniture, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and, unsurprisingly, PlayStation 4. Though we’re not seeing any deals (yet) on the PlayStation 4 Pro, there are plenty of bundles for PS4 consoles with the all-new Spider-Man. The best deal we’ve found on that PS4 bundle is at both Target and Walmart, where it’s on sale for $200 with free two-day shipping.

In addition to that bundle deal, we’ve rounded up a few sales on games and accessories for the PS4, too. Take a look at the best PS4 Cyber Monday and Black Friday savings below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

PS4 Console Bundles

Target: $200 for PS4 bundle with Spider-Man, and free two-day shipping

Walmart: $200 for PS4 bundle with Spider-Man, and free two-day shipping

Best Buy: $200 for PS4 bundle with Spider-Man, but no free two-day shipping