The hunt for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals is on, which means we’re scouring the internet for promotions on Instant Pots, savings on KitchenAid mixers, sales on Apple Watches and so, so much more.
Among big-ticket items to buy during Black Friday are home decor and furniture, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and, unsurprisingly, PlayStation 4. Though we’re not seeing any deals (yet) on the PlayStation 4 Pro, there are plenty of bundles for PS4 consoles with the all-new Spider-Man. The best deal we’ve found on that PS4 bundle is at both Target and Walmart, where it’s on sale for $200 with free two-day shipping.
In addition to that bundle deal, we’ve rounded up a few sales on games and accessories for the PS4, too. Take a look at the best PS4 Cyber Monday and Black Friday savings below:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
PS4 Console Bundles
PS4 Accessories
-
DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers: $40 at Walmart (same price as Target, GameStop and Best Buy)
-
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: $30 at Best Buy ($5 cheaper than Target and Walmart)
-
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4: $40 at Walmart ($5 cheaper than Target and Best Buy)
For the best deals on additional PS4 games and accessories, browse through Walmart’s gaming section, Target’s PS4 selection, Best Buy’s PS4 deals and Amazon’s promotions on PS4.