Missed Cyber Monday? These Deals Are Still Live And Make Great Gifts.

Oscar Wong via Getty Images Find something on sale for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

If you missed out on Cyber Week deals, don’t stress. Many retailers have extended their Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions and some are even offering ongoing sales throughout the month of December.

It’s the perfect time to snag holiday gifts on sale, especially if you forgot a few friends and family members while Black Friday shopping.

If you’re not sure what to gift as we prepare for another season of staying at home, you can’t go wrong with items that will make their space more cozy. Brooklinen extended their site wide sale of 20% off so you can snag sheets, towels and more at a discount.

Know someone who became a fitness fanatic during quarantine? Hook them up with some new activewear, an at-home workout subscription or this bike that’s cheaper than a Peloton. If you have someone on your list who just wants a bit of normalcy, brighten their day with a new set of earrings or their favorite Fenty Beauty product.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals still happening if you missed Cyber Week.

Take a look below:

Aurate creates fine jewelry in New York using durable materials, sustainable production and transparent pricing. Take up to 25% off all jewelry when you use code STUFFED.

ban.do is known for quirky gifts and cute home decor. You can get 30% off everything with code 30FORYOU until Dec. 2

This brand is full of everyday essentials and statement pieces ranging from sweaters to boots. Get 40% off your purchase with code THXINTERNET.

Mirror is the discreet home gym that hangs on your wall, giving you access to thousands of on-demand classes from cardio to yoga. Get the Mirror on sale for $995 with code CYBERMONDAY20 (normally $1,495) at Mirror.

This indoor exercise bike has very similar features to the Peloton, for way less. Get the The MYX stationary bike for $250 off with code CYBERWEEK (normally $1,299) at MYX.

Nike is you destination for athletic apparel, sneakers and more. Nike is offering up to 50% off and 25% off select styles with code CYBER25.

Nordstrom is home to best-selling brands like Madewell, Topshop and SPANX. Get up to 50% off and an extra 25% off clearance.

The Pilates-meets-barre at-home workout promises to tone with precise movements and good form, not heavy weights or endless reps. Check out our review here and get 30% off orders over $50 at P.Volve.

Sur La Table is best known for its fancy cookware and appliances like Staub, Nespresso, Le Creuset. You’ll find everything from knives to Dutch ovens and espresso machines. Sur La Table has up to 55% off sitewide.

Theragun is known for its magical massage guns perfect for soothing sore muscles or unwinding after a long day. Get up to $150 off devices at Theragun.