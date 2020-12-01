Cyber Monday Might Be Over, But There Are Still Deals On Desks, Chairs And Work-From-Home Essentials

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change

anyaberkut via Getty Images This Cyber Monday, find deals on desks, chairs, keyboards, mice, computer monitors, printers and more essentials for your home office.

Need more space for your big ideas? You might be in luck because we’ve spotted plenty of deals on home office furniture and accessories this Cyber Week.

This Cyber Week, you’ll save not only on desks for small spaces and cute home office chairs, but there are also deals on printers, monitors and other home office accessories like a new Apple Magic Mouse or Apple Magic Keyboard and even laptop stands that’ll make your home office more productive.

We even spotted this top-rated wireless charging tray with more than 4,000 reviews that’s on sale for 10% off on Amazon to get all of those cords under control.

If you’re set on a desk but are looking for Cyber Week office chair deals, this Petillo Task Chair on sale for $130 (normally $300) at Wayfair might be what you’re looking for. If you’re worried about lumbar support, this this Hbada Office Task Desk Chair on sale for $130 (normally $170) at Amazon, might be for you.

In case you don’t know, you can find all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage in one convenient place. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from cookware to sex toys.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals on desks, office chairs and other work-from-home essentials:

CYBER MONDAY DEALS ON DESKS, STANDING DESKS AND MORE

CYBER MONDAY DEALS ON OFFICE CHAIRS FOR THE HOME

CYBER MONDAY DEALS ON PRINTERS

CYBER MONDAY DEALS ON LAPTOP RISERS AND STANDS

CYBER MONDAY DEALS ON MONITORS AND SCREENS