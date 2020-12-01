Cyber Monday Might Be Over, But There Are Still Deals On Desks, Chairs And Work-From-Home Essentials

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change
Need more space for your big ideas? You might be in luck because we’ve spotted plenty of deals on home office furniture and accessories this Cyber Week.
This Cyber Week, you’ll save not only on desks for small spaces and cute home office chairs, but there are also deals on printers, monitors and other home office accessories like a new Apple Magic Mouse or Apple Magic Keyboard and even laptop stands that’ll make your home office more productive.
We even spotted this top-rated wireless charging tray with more than 4,000 reviews that’s on sale for 10% off on Amazon to get all of those cords under control.
If you’re set on a desk but are looking for Cyber Week office chair deals, this Petillo Task Chair on sale for $130 (normally $300) at Wayfair might be what you’re looking for. If you’re worried about lumbar support, this this Hbada Office Task Desk Chair on sale for $130 (normally $170) at Amazon, might be for you.
In case you don’t know, you can find all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage in one convenient place. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from cookware to sex toys.
We’ve rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals on desks, office chairs and other work-from-home essentials:
CYBER MONDAY DEALS ON DESKS, STANDING DESKS AND MORE
- Get Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk on sale for $300 (normally $320) at Flexispot
- Get this Chang Writing Desk on sale for $95 at Wayfair
- Get this Murrayville Reversible Desk on sale for $95 (normally $130) at Wayfair
- Get this Tess Desk on sale for $75 (normally $140) at Wayfair
CYBER MONDAY DEALS ON OFFICE CHAIRS FOR THE HOME
- Get this Lourdes Velvet Task Chair on sale for $160 (normally $230) at Wayfair
- Get this Inessa Task Chair on sale for $115 (normally $170) at Wayfair
- Get this NEO CHAIR Office Chair on sale for $70 (normally $95) at Amazon
- Get this Alondria Mesh Task Chair on sale for $82 (normally $129) at Wayfair
- Get this Hbada Office Task Desk Chair on sale for $130 (normally $170) at Amazon
- Get this Petillo Task Chair on sale for $130 (normally $300) at Wayfair
CYBER MONDAY DEALS ON PRINTERS
- Get this Lexmark B3442dw Monochrome Laser Printer on sale for $170 (normally $190) at Best Buy
- Get this Xerox B210DNI Monochrome Laser Printer on sale for $150 (normally $200) at Amazon
- Get this Canon Image CLASS D1620 Multifunction, Monochrome Wireless Laser Printer with AirPrint on sale for $219 (normally $249) at Amazon
CYBER MONDAY DEALS ON LAPTOP RISERS AND STANDS
- Get this Mesh Monitor Stand on sale for $27 (normally $47) at Wayfair
- Get this Ryan Bamboo Monitor Stand Desk Organizer Set on sale for $56 (normally $80) at Wayfair
- Get this Mind Reader Monitor Stand Ventilated Metal Black on sale for $19 (normally $28) at Best Buy
CYBER MONDAY DEALS ON MONITORS AND SCREENS
- Get this HP VH240a 23.8-inch Full HD 1080p IPS LED Monitor on sale for $100 (normally $125) at Amazon
- Get this SAMSUNG Business S24R650FDN SR650 Series 24-inch IPS 1080p 75Hz Computer Monitor on sale for $150 (normally $190) at Amazon
- Get this LG 34UM69G-B 34-inch 21:9 UltraWide IPS Monitor on sale for $327 (normally $380) at Amazon
- Get this ASUS - VG279Q 144Hz 27-inch IPS LCD FHD 1ms FreeSync Gaming Monitor on sale for $200 (normally $300) at Best Buy
- Get this Samsung Business T65F 24-inch 1080p 75Hz IPS Computer Monitor on sale for $150 (normally $200) at Amazon
CYBER MONDAY DEALS ON KEYBOARDS AND MICE
- Get this Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse on sale for $30 (normally $40) at Amazon
- Get this Logitech Logic USB Mouse and Keyboard Combo on sale for $14 (normally $20) at Amazon
- Get this Apple Magic Keyboard on sale for $94 (normally $99) at Amazon