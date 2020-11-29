Cyber Monday 2020 Dyson Deals: Vacuums, Air Purifiers And Hair Tools

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Dyson is one of those household brands that is almost always worth it — even though it’s worth a lot full price.

That’s why it makes sense to wait until one of the biggest sales of the year to buy that Dyson vacuum or Dyson air purifier you’ve had your eye on. For Cyber Monday 2020, Dyson will be marking down different products each week for the rest of the holiday season.

Maybe you’re in the market for a Cyber Monday vacuum deal — spending more time at home usually means more mess, after all. When your quarantine bubble includes dust bunnies, you know it’s time to upgrade. This Dyson V8 Absolute normally retails for $449 but you can get it on sale for $299 on Cyber Monday. It’s a best seller for a reason.

In case you don’t know, you can find all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage in one convenient place. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from the Our Place Always Pan to Away luggage and suitcases. Not sure which Dyson product is right for you? Below we’ve rounded up some of the best Dyson deals going on this week, and be sure to check back as we’ll be adding more deals as they go live.

Take a look below: CYBER MONDAY 2020 DEALS ON DYSON VACUUMS

AnthonyRosenberg via Getty Images Dyson is known for its lightweight and powerful vacuums. The Dyson V8 Absolute is a slim, stick vac that’s perfect for cleaning those hard-to-reach areas and storing in small spaces. Right now it’s on sale for $299 (normally $449).

Want something that will glide along your hardwood and carpet with ease? The Dyson V10 Animal switches seamlessly between floor types. Right now it’s $349.

CYBER MONDAY 2020 DEALS ON DYSON AIR PURIFIER

T3 Magazine via Getty Images If you’re in need of a space heater now that it’s winter, the Dyson HP04 Pure Hot and Cool Air Purifier and Fan can heat, cool and clean your space and it’s currently on sale for $450.

Dyson offers a wide range of purifiers, fans and humidifiers that remove odors, allergens and pollutants from your air. The Dyson Pure Cool Link captures fine particles and bacteria while cooling your space so you can breathe easy and feel fresh.

CYBER MONDAY 2020 DEALS ON DYSON HAIR DRYERS AND STYLERS

Dyson Dyson’s Airwrap Complete Styler (which, at one point, had a 100,000 person waitlist), is an all-in-one hair tool kit that can smooth, curl, wave and dry hair with just a swap of attachment heads.

Dyson’s Airwrap Complete Styler (which, at one point, had a 100,000 person waitlist), is an all-in-one hair tool kit that can smooth, curl, wave and dry hair with just a swap of attachment heads. While it’s not on sale, you can get a gift with purchase at Dyson on Cyber Monday