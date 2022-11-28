The Most Clickworthy Cyber Monday Fashion Sales That Are Going Fast

Point your mouse at these Cyber Monday sales on clothing and accessories for men and women.

If you’re just sitting down at your desk after a weekend marked by naps and turkey sandwiches, you might be feeling a little overwhelmed by all the Cyber Monday notifications vying for your attention.

Perhaps you’re ready to take advantage of some of the excellent and rare deals you’ve seen on clothing — everything from hefty price cuts on sustainably-made leggings to sitewide markdowns at retailers like Anthropologie and Madewell — but you’re not sure where to begin.

We’d suggest settling in for a scroll right here because we’ve assembled all of our favorite deals on fashion and accessories in one place for easy browsing. Whether you’re looking to stock up on party frocks for the upcoming holiday sprint or simply want to bulk-buy T-shirts and underwear, there’s a deal for you on the list ahead.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Amazon
While it seems like almost all of Amazon is on sale for Cyber Monday, the giant retailer's in-house clothing collections for men, women and kids boast a standout sale assortment. Affordable wardrobe staples like this layerable, packable puffer jacket (currently 45% off) from the Amazon Essentials line are on sale, among countless other items.
Shop Amazon
2
Lululemon
Lululemon
Arguably the leggings that put Lululemon on the map, the silky-soft and practically weightless Align tights are marked down 30% as part of the brand’s Cyber Monday sale for a limited time. The bottoms are available in an astonishing 35 colors in sizes 0 through 20. This and a slew of other activewear favorites for men and women are on sale right now.
Shop Lululemon
3
Gap
Gap
Head on over to Gap and shop essentials for the whole family. Get 50% off sitewide, including just-added styles.
Shop Gap
4
EyeBuyDirect
EyeBuyDirect
The popular eyewear retailer is currently offering 50% off contact lenses and 30% off designer frames with code DBSALE. Plus, with code YAYCM25, you can buy one, get one 25% off with free shipping.
Shop EyeBuyDirect
5
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Save on clothing for men, women and kids at this beloved department store’s Cyber Monday sale. These customer-favorite Spanx faux-leather leggings are 20% off.
Shop Nordstrom
6
Old Navy
Old Navy
We didn't think old Navy could get much more affordable, but the family retailer has slashed prices even further for Cyber Monday and is offering 50% off sitewide (with some exclusions).
Shop Old Navy
7
Eloquii
Eloquii
The trendy plus-size retailer is offering up 50% off pieces like this brilliant pink velvet party dress with code CYBER.
Shop Eloquii
8
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
You can get up to 50% off select items (like this festive tinsel sweater) at the romantic retailer’s Cyber Monday sale.
Shop Anthropologie
9
J.Crew
J.Crew
It doesn't get much better than J.Crew's classic lineup of clothing, accessories and shoes for the whole family. On Cyber Monday, deals start at a shoppable $19.50.
Shop J.Crew
10
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Cyber Monday discounts at this retailer are 25% off this year, an increase from last year's 20% off Black Friday sale.
Shop & Other Stories
11
H&M
H&M
Head on over to popular retailer H&M and get 30% off sitewide. Snag a new scarf, pick up a warm coat and load up on some cozy socks.
Shop H&M
12
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 30% off its affordable, casually fashionable clothing for men and women.
Shop Abercrombie & Fitch
13
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Don't miss Universal Standard's size-inclusive offerings on Cyber Monday, including up to 65% off puffers and vests.
Shop Universal Standard
14
Everlane
Everlane
Get up to 50% off during Everlane's Cyber Week sale right now. Pick up staples like work gear, fresh kicks, accessories and more from this essential clothing brand.
Shop Everlane
15
ASOS
ASOS
Bop on over to ASOS and save, with special daily deals dropping through November 28.
Shop ASOS
16
Adidas
Adidas
The heritage sporting goods brand is offering 40% off sitewide with code CYBER on apparel and footwear for men, women and kids.
Shop Adidas
17
Shopbop
Shopbop
Shopbop has everything you need from your favorite brands and designers. Get 25% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY through November 28.
Shop Shopbop
18
Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter
Save up to 50% during Net-a-Porter's sales event right now. Grab designer gifts for holiday gifting and treat yourself to a little something special.
Shop Net-a-Porter
19
Catbird
Catbird
This indie fine jewelry retailer is running a very rare sale, and almost everything in the brand’s inventory is 20% off.
Shop Catbird
20
SSENCE
SSENSE
Get up to 50% off at this luxury fashion retailer. Snag goodies from upscale brands like Tom Ford, A.P.C., Marc Jacobs, Maison Louis Marie and much more.
Shop SSENSE
21
Aeropostale
Aeropostale
The affordable, on-trend teen retailer is pulling out all the stops with sitewide discounts of at least 60% during their “Meta Monday” event.
Shop Aeropostale
22
Levi's
Levi's
Now through November 29, Levi's is offering 40% off sitewide on its vast selection of apparel for men and women, including era-defining denim silhouettes like this fleece-lined denim jacket.
$76.80 at Levi's (originally $128)
23
The North Face
The North Face
Through November 28, save up to 40% on select sale and holiday collection styles during The North Face's big sale. Find coats, cold-weather accessories and more for the whole family. XPLR Pass members also get 25% off all full-price products; you can sign up for free on their website.
Shop The North Face
24
Alex Crane
Alex Crane
Shop basics like sweaters, jackets and organic cotton pieces for men at Alex Crane. Through November 30, the more you buy the more you save.
Shop Alex Crane
25
Tanya Taylor
Tanya Taylor
Pick up one of Tanya Taylor's stunning dresses during the brand's Cyber Week sales. Get 30% off sitewide through November 28.
Shop Tanya Taylor
26
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer
Pick up long-lasting, durable and stylish duds for the whole family from Eddie Bauer with the brand’s 50% off sitewide sale.
Shop Eddie Bauer
27
Huckberry
Huckberry
The stylish outdoor retailer is offering a variety of discounts on brands like Relwen, Astorflex, and Proof (pictured here).
Shop Huckberry
28
Madewell
Madewell
Make sure you pick up some cold-weather staples at Madewell. The retailer is offering 60% off select Cyber Monday styles and 50% off almost everything else with discount code CLICK.
Shop Madewell
29
Proof
Proof
Get comfortable with Proof, the period-proof, post-birth and bladder-leak protection underwear brand. Save 30% on your order today with code THANKFUL.
Shop Proof
30
Carhartt
Carhartt
Pick up some new shoes, coats or a classic Carhartt beanie during their Black Friday celebration. Get 25% off sitewide through November 28. The brand's durable, warm and well-made gear is perfect for cold weather.
Shop Carhartt
31
Studs
Studs
Upgrade your ear bling with a few must-haves from Studs thanks to a 30% off Cyber Monday discount.
Studs
32
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Get chic, stylish, comfortable and inclusive workout clothes during Girlfriend Collective's sales. Get 40% off sitewide with additional markdowns on sale items, outerwear, sleep, swim and more on Cyber Monday.
Shop Girlfriend Collective
33
Sheertex
Sheertex
Snag a pair of Sheertex's indestructible tights during their Black Friday Sale. Through November 28, all tights are $35.
Shop Sheertex
34
Indochino
Indochino
Looking to pick up a stylish new suit without going bankrupt? Check out Indochino's sale. Through November 28, get up to 25% off sitewide and pick up custom suits starting at just $329.
Shop Indochino
35
Pepper
Pepper
Pepper makes the best bras for small chests, hands down. I live in their bralette and underwire bra. Through November 28, everything will be on sale up to 40% off.
Shop Pepper
36
Madewell
Revolve
Save on some of your favorite designers at Revolve, including For Love and Lemons, Anine Bing and more. On Cyber Monday, November 28, get an extra 20% off final sale items up to 75% off.
Shop Revolve
37
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
The more you spend, the more you save at Urban Outfitters. Get 30% off your purchase for Cyber Monday, today only.
Shop Urban Outfitters
38
Free People
Free People
On November 28, Cyber Monday, get an extra 40% off sale items at Free People.
Shop Free People
39
Aerie
Aerie
Today only, Aerie’s viral crossover leggings are only $30.
Shop Aerie
40
Quince
Quince
I'm reeling over the news that the affordable direct-to-consumer brand Quince is having a sale — it's unheard of! Run, don't walk, and snag a few of my faves, like a cashmere sweater or scarf and a silk skirt. Head to the brand’s website to see Cyber Monday’s daily deal.
Shop Quince
41
Rowan
Rowan
Whether you're a fan of big dangly hoops or tiny studs, you'll definitely find something love in Rowan's lineup. Get 25% off sitewide through November 28 with code BF25.
Shop Rowan
42
Reformation
Reformation
Treat yourself to a brand new party dress, snappy blouse or some adorable shoes during Reformation's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. Through November 28, get 25% off sitewide.
Shop Reformation
43
Hill House Home
Hill House Home
Get comfy with one of Hill House Home's cult-fave nap dresses. Get 30% off sitewide when you use code 30FORYOU at checkout.
Shop Hill House Home
44
Good American
Good American
Whether you're a Kardashian fan or not, you can't deny that Good American's offerings are top-tier. Their inclusive sizing and stylish and well-designed clothing make them worth a visit. Get 30% off sitewide on Cyber Monday.
Shop Good American
