Left to right: Sleeper, Astrid & Miyu, Madewell, Staud / HuffPost This year's Cyber Monday fashion deals include offerings from brands like Sleeper, Astrid & Miyu, Madewell and Staud.

After you’re done filling your belly with turkey, dressing, pies or whatever else graced your dinner table for Thanksgiving, it’s likely that you want to participate in a little shopping, especially if you aren’t done getting gifts for your family and friends. Or maybe you just want to treat yourself to something new. But if venturing out into super long lines and crowded aisles on Black Friday isn’t your idea of post-dinner relaxation, or you want to maximize your discounts, keep Cyber Monday on your radar.

Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving and kicks off Cyber Week, which is a huge time for online shopping specifically, hence the “cyber” in the name. Many retailers offer discounts on select items or sometimes even their entire site. This year, tons of fashion brands are participating, including Astrid and Miyu, Sleeper, Nordstrom and Catbird. You can shop their deals and more, all without having to leave your home. Below, we rounded up some of the top sales in clothing, accessories and shoes you should know about. We’ll add more as more great deals roll in, so check back periodically.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Apparis: Get 60% off and save 25% on your order over $150+ from this outerwear brand that specializes in faux fur with code CYBERMONDAY; ends Nov. 30.

Astrid and Miyu: Take 25% off sitewide from this jewelry brand; ends Nov. 29. No code needed.

Bandier: Take 30% off site-wide and 40% off leggings and bras from the activewear brand; ends Nov. 30. No code needed.

Blue Nile: Take 50% off select jewelry with code CYBER21; ends Dec. 4.

Breda: Take 30% off sitewide from the watch brand; ends Dec. 1. No code needed.

Catbird: Take 15% off site-wide; ends Nov. 29. No code needed.

Coach: Take an extra 10% off online exclusives with CYBER10; ends Nov. 29.

GSTQ: Tiered sale on all sweaters (15% off one, 20% off two, 30% off three); ends Nov. 29. No code needed.

H&M: Take 30% off everything on the site; ends Nov. 29. No code needed.

J.Crew Factory: Take 50% off everything plus an extra 10% off your entire purchase, with free shipping and an extra 60% off clearance; ends Nov. 30.

Jachs NY: Take 70% off site-wide from this everyday essentials clothing brand with code BF70; ends Nov. 30.

Joe’s Jeans: Take 30% off price at checkout with code CYBER30.

Joey Baby: Take up to 70% off site-wide from this handmade jewelry brand with code YAYFRIDAY40 ; ends Nov. 30.

Lisa Says Gah: Take an extra 40% off sale items from this clothing and accessory brand filled with colors and designs with code CYBER40; ends Nov. 30.

Nappy Head Club: Take 30% off site-wide at this clothing and accessory brand that aims to give more representation to natural hair; ends Nov. 29.

Nordstrom: Take up to 50% off select items; ends Nov. 30.

Old Navy: Take 50% off your purchase; ends Nov. 29.

Reformation: Take 25% off site-wide; ends Nov. 29. No code needed.

Revolve: Take an extra 20% off final sale items; ends Nov. 29. No code needed.

Simple Retro: Get up to 70% off site-wide and an extra 20% off at this vintage-inspired clothing brand with code ECW20; starts Nov. 29 and ends Dec. 6.

Sleeper: Take 30% off all black and gray items; ends Nov. 30. The brand sells a variety of multipurpose clothing like dresses, loungewear and pajamas.

State Bags: Take 25% off select styles with code BF2021; ends Nov. 29. No code needed.

Staud: Take 25% off when you spend $250+ at this brand that puts unique designs first with code 25OFF (excludes the custom pet collection); ends Nov. 30.

Stella and Bow: Take 20% off site-wide at this fine and costume jewelry brand with code HOLIDAY22; ends Nov. 30.

The Very Warm: Get 30% off at this outerwear brand with code TVW30CM; ends Nov. 29.