All The Cyber Monday Streaming Deals (Including 85% Off Hulu)

Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime, AMC Plus and more are all at a heavy discount right now.
Colin Gorenstein, Mallory Mower, Buzzfeed Shopping

Hello, streamers. In case you haven’t figured it out already, the correct way to observe Cyber Monday is by smashing the subscribe button on a heavily discounted streaming service plan and queuing up a classic mall film, all while not stepping foot inside of a mall.

Below are some of the best streaming deals we believe are worth your attention and money on this chaotic day of commerce.

85% off Hulu (for one year)
Shane Brown / FX on Hulu
The Disney-owned streamer's Black Friday discount is even steeper this year, offering new subscribers 12 months of ad-supported service for just under $1 per month (valid through Nov. 30). Here are some of the best movies streaming on Hulu right now.

Sign up now for $.99/month (regularly $6.99/month).
80% off Discovery+ (for three months)
TLC / Courtesy Everett Collection
New subscribers get the first three months of its ad-supported plan for $.99 cents/month through Nov. 29.

Sign up now for $.99/month (regularly $4.99/month).
100% off Showtime for a month (then 71% off for four months)
Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection
Valid through 11:59 PM PT Nov. 30.

Sign up now for a free 30-day plan, then $3.99/month (regularly $10.99/month).
100% off Paramount+ (for a month)
CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection
The premier destination for reality television and public marriage proposals is offering new subscribers a month free of the ad-supported Essential plan or ad-free Premium plan until Nov. 29.

Sign up now for free.
72% off AMC+ (for a year)
Greg Lewis / AMC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Sign up now for $1.99/month ($23.88/year), (regularly $83.88/year).

50% off Peacock (for six months)
Heidi Gutman / Peacock
While there is already a generous library of titles you can stream without paying a cent, the NBC streamer's Black Friday promo offers extended access through its Premium tier with the code "TODAY." Here are the best movies and TV shows streaming on Peacock right now.

Sign up now for $2.49/month (regularly $4.99/month).**Some report this discount may now be ineffective.
Lastly, Amazon Prime Video is offering discounts on a handful of its streaming channels at $.99/month (for two months).
20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection
Those include: AMC+, Discovery+, Showtime, Paramount+ (Premium), Starz, Epix, PBS Masterpiece, Noggin, Britbox, Allblk, Lifetime Movie Club, Motortrend, and more. Offer ends Nov. 29.

Here are some of the best movies and TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime right now.
