All The Cyber Monday Streaming Deals (Including 85% Off Hulu)

Hello, streamers. In case you haven’t figured it out already, the correct way to observe Cyber Monday is by smashing the subscribe button on a heavily discounted streaming service plan and queuing up a classic mall film, all while not stepping foot inside of a mall.
85% off Hulu (for one year)
80% off Discovery+ (for three months)
100% off Showtime for a month (then 71% off for four months)
100% off Paramount+ (for a month)
72% off AMC+ (for a year)
50% off Peacock (for six months)
Lastly, Amazon Prime Video is offering discounts on a handful of its streaming channels at $.99/month (for two months).
Cyber Monday Sales for 2021