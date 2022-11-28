33 Things To Buy At Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

Today is your final chance to snag loads of viral products at their best price of the year.
Abby Kass, Samantha Wieder, Kit Stone, Brittany Gibson, Stephanie Hope and Clara Mcmahon

We’re wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!



1
Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed
A pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for 40% off reviewers swear by
Promising review: "At $250, it’s not a cheap pill to swallow, but damn it. These things feel great. They don’t move. No wires. I take one headphone out and they pause. Controls on both sides. Hey Siri support. Great battery life. I can work out with just one in. Doesn’t matter which ear. Speaking of working out, how many times have you deadlifted and snagged a wire? Not anymore satan! Handstand push-ups? Easy day! They’re just awesome. I pull them out of the case and my iPhone just connects." —Devin T. McFall

Price:$149.95 (originally $249.95; available in three colors)
2
amazon.com
A wireless Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic for up to 56% off
Promising review: "You don't understand TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better. It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his XBOX microphone. This is a must have product." —Zane A. Undercoffer

Price:$22.19+ (originally $49.99; available in 13 colors)
3
amazon.com
The new AirPods Pro for 20% off (their best price all year!)
Promising review: "I have purchased every generation of AirPods. When I first read the reviews here, before purchasing these AirPods, I thought people were perhaps exaggerating a bit. But after having them for two days, what they say is absolutely true. The sound is amazing. Light years better than the AirPods Pro 1. It’s hard to believe that the richness of sound and bass can actually be produced by these small speakers. The noise cancellation feature is outstanding; in fact, when I took them out of my ears, and was hit with the onslaught of actual live sound around me, I realized just how effective the noise filtration is. They’re comfortable, fit great in my ears, especially with the choices of circular ear pads that are included, and the battery life is so much better than the previous generation. Love these guys. Very satisfying purchase." —M. SHAPIRO

Price:$199.99 (originally $229.99)
4
amazon.com
Or a pair of second-gen AirPods for 50% off (their best price ever!)
Like seemingly everyone else in the world, I use my AirPods all the time. And boy oh boy are they convenient — no tangled wires to deal with or plug that pops out at the most annoying time mid-song. They sound great, and are so easy to just toss in your pocket or bag when heading out for the day. The battery life is better than I expected, too! I've thought about upgrading to a newer model a few times, but these babies are just too reliable to stop using! 10/10, no complaints.Promising review: "I bought these Apple AirPods as a backup. I love my original pair so much, that I want to have these for when my other pair goes bad or I lose them. They have wonderful sound and stay in my ears when running. You can't go wrong with Apple products. I just love them!!" —Me

Price:$79 (originally $159)
5
amazon.com
A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 40% off
Just select "one-time purchase" instead of subscribe & save to activate the deal!

Promising review: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

Promising review: "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

Price:$18 (originally $30)
6
Stephanie Hope/BuzzFeed
A portable car vacuum for up to 46% off
Clip the coupon for an additional $2 off!

Here's what BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope has to say about it: "When I tell you that I use this product often, I mean it. It's so easy to plug in, vacuum dirt from the floor or seat, and put it away. It comes with three different attachments and an extra filter! My tip is to use the brush attachment for everything as it will kick dirt off the carpet fibers, making it easier to suction."

Promising review: "So I saw this product recommended by a TikTok user, so of course I bought it! This car vacuum works wonderfully. The cord is super long — I drive an '08 Prius and I still had cord left after I swept in the trunk! The vacuum has a bristle suction piece, a long narrow one, and a hose like a regular sweeper would have. It comes with one filter inside the vacuum and an additional one with a small brush to help clean it. It also came with the bag which everything fits in and a nice car air freshener! I love this product, it works very well." —Ken

Price:$21.49+ (originally $39.99; available in three colors)
7
amazon.com
A Revlon dual hair dryer and brush for 37% off
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time!

Promising review: "OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this on TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." —Sydney

Price:$25.24 (originally $39.87)
8
amazon.com
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 53% off
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold

Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)
9
amazon.com
A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 30% off
This is the coffee maker I have, and it's a lifesaver when, for example, you start curating Black Friday deals at 6 a.m. and need coffee STAT. I use it every single day!

Promising review: "Holy great cups of coffee! Mornings are so much better since buying this machine. I bought this on a Black Friday deal to try it out and I have never been so happy to start my day! I’ve had Keurigs since they came out and was dragging my heels to buy a replacement when my last Keurig gave out. When this popped up in my deals, I figured I’d give it a shot not really knowing what I was getting myself into. Holy smokes this is a morning-changer. I don’t think I’ve ever in my life had coffee this good at home. Let alone pre-packaged, one-serving coffee. Usually it’s fine right? Just fine — morning coffee, job done, let’s get on with the day. This machine and every pod that I’ve tried so far has made morning coffee an experience. Something to look forward to. Something to (almost) make me want to get out of a warm bed during these cold months. This is the best thing I’ve bought for myself. I’m so happy. I have been telling everyone about it. And if you’re on the fence, I say come over to this side ... it’s delicious!!" —mazw

Price: $118.95 (originally $169.95)
10
amazon.com
The newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of Amazon HD Fire TV stick for 50% off
Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little to old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy

Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99), and if you have a 4K TV, get the 4K Fire Stick, which is currently 50% off — get it for $24.99 (originally $49.99). Both deals are eligible for an additional 20% off with a trade-in.
11
amazon.com
A robot vacuum for up to 43% off that you can run for a few hours every day
Promising review: "After running Eufy for nearly two months now, I can confidently say I absolutely LOVE it! It is amazing on my hardwood floors. It picks up sooo much fine dust brought in by my two German Shepards! They shed year-round! And it’s super effective with pet hair! Wow! I use Eufy once a day for a little more than hour, emptying and cleaning the brushes out about three to four times during use. It seriously has been life-changing, keeping my floors cleaner than sweeping! Great purchase and I would highly recommend!!" —Jacqueline M

Price:$129.99+ (originally $199+; available in black and white)
12
amazon.com
A pair of Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running shoes for up to 43% off
FYI, these shoes are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you’re a member!Watch one person sing their praises on TikTok here!

Promising review: "Bought these because I needed new sneakers and they were a good price. They ended up being one of the best pairs I've bought so far. Two weeks after I bought them I went to Cedar Point, and even after walking eleven miles around the park, my feet were fine. Good chance I'll just keep buying these when I need to replace my shoes from now on." —Brandy Hennessey

Price:$39.95+ (originally $70; available in women's sizes 5–11 and 26 styles)
13
Amazon
A Victrola Bluetooth-enabled vinyl turntable for up to 38% off
Promising review: "Measuring about the size of a small 10 to 14-inch laptop PC, but 5" deep, this is the perfect portable and stowaway companion for my 40-plus years of LPs. Yes, it also sounds just right through the two small front-facing stereo speakers. This Victrola is also a bigger eargasm when using my larger stereo speakers or extra-bass headphones. Trust this for certain, uncompressed analog audio sounds much fuller and more impressive than the compressed digital sound we've gotten used to over the last 25 years. Don't believe it? Well, you'll hear the same distinct similarities that those mostly 'old head' jurors heard and knew when listening to the 'Blurred Lines' song (Pharrell and Thicke) while clearly remembering the sounds from Marvin Gayes' worldwide 1977 hit and party jam, 'Got to Give It Up.' 'Old head' ears (like me) are more attuned to hearing a much fuller spectrum of sounds, ranges, and rhythms than people who have only listened to compressed digitized music. Simply, it just sounds more full, real, and live. Even the price on this 3-speed stereo turntable was under $50 perfect. It's well worth buying for all those middle and subtle sounds I've been missing in my music and comedy albums. Buy this Victrola portable record player, and FINALLY get your 21st-century musical head and ears right — at a low cost. Your mind, body, soul, and ears will thank you." —MooreNoLess

Price:$55.99+ (originally $89.99, available in 26 colors)
14
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
An Orolay jacket, aka *the* Amazon coat for up to 41% off
FYI, this coat is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you’re a member!

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "TBH, it is the warmest, most functional coat I've ever owned. It's like being snuggled everywhere you go?? A gift that will just keep on giving and giving. Also the POCKETS ON THIS THING. I genuinely feel like a one-woman clown car pulling out all the things I've snuck in there. I don't use a purse in the winter, everything just very snugly and securely fits in one of the zippered pockets (and the side pockets are SO warm for your hands)."

Promising review: "Best purchase of 2021. I’d like to thank TikTok for this recommendation. SUPERIOR QUALITY, durable, warm, fashionable and affordable." —SarahD

Price: $88.49+ (originally $149.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)
15
amazon.com
A NordicTrack treadmill for $97 off that reviewers love
It also comes with a free 30-day trial of iFit, with access to live workouts.

Promising review: "After years of contemplating buying a treadmill but always deciding it wasn't worth the money since I'd rather run outside and had access to them at the gym, I started looking seriously a few weeks ago. The weather in DC is atrocious right now and at 17 weeks pregnant with 3 other little ones, I wasn't able to find the time to run. I saw this deal and HAD to take the chance. The cost was less than 4 months of gym membership when you factor in child care and would allow me to run at home anytime I wanted. I could run or walk during naptime, while the kids played, etc. I've had it a week and I've used it almost every day. I love it! I can't believe I waited so long to get it! As an avid runner, an athlete and half marathoner this treadmill is perfect. I haven't even used any of the settings yet but the basic machine itself is wonderful (Incline and speed, comfort, etc). Spacious enough to not fall off the back, a wonderful ridge to hold an iPad but still able to see the information display, etc. It's awesome! I see a lot of time spent with it this pregnancy and even in the future once baby #4 is here (running during naps, walking if he won't sleep with him in the ergo, etc). Such a great machine at a great, affordable price." —RP14

Price:$551.64 (originally $649)
16
Amazon
A dog DNA kit for 35% off
Promising review: "I gave no breed info for my dog's DNA panel. Gave Embark a clean slate to go off of but had an idea of my dog's breed. Embark came back, confirming exactly the types of breeds we had thought my dog would be, but now we know for certain and have a % for each breed she’s mixed with. My son had sworn she had pit in her, which nobody could believe. The DNA came back confirming my son's accuracy as well as her poodle mix we all knew about. A panel of potential health variants is an added bonus that was appreciated as well. Definitely recommend and was amazed by the accurate results." —ryan dunlap

Price: $129 (originally $199)
17
Amazon
The newest version of the glare-free Kindle Paperwhite for 32% off
FYI, you can save an extra 20% with a trade-in!Check out a TikTok of the new Kindle Paperwhite in action.

Promising review: "I LOVE Kindles, and this one is no exception. The warm light is in the pictures as yellow, but it also goes the other way to an ice blue! And the touch response is miles better than the older kindle, a tap is almost instantly registered. If you are on the fence, just try it! You have my permission and recommendation!" —ErikJuun

Price:$94.99 (originally $139.99)
18
Amazon
A HyperChiller for 30% off
This 12.5-oz cup chills all beverages except carbonated ones. You fill it with water and put it in the freezer for 12 hours before using it. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "My son loves cold coffee but doesn’t like the process or taste of trying to cool it the traditional way. Instead, he would go buy a cold coffee. So when I saw this, I got it for him as a gift. He called me the other day just to tell me how much he loves this chiller. He says it works perfectly to give him instantly cold coffee. All he has to do is pour his fresh-brewed coffee into the chiller, and it is immediately turned into ready-to-drink cold coffee. He told me I really scored with this gift." —Monica

Price:$17.49 (originally $24.99)
19
amazon.com
A Renpho percussion massager for up to 72% off
Check out a TikTok of the massager in action.

Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson

Price: $69.99+ (originally $249; available in four colors)
20
Abby Kass / BuzzFeed
A Skylight Frame digital frame for 20% off
I actually got this frame for my dad a few years ago for Christmas and then again for Father's Day this year after it accidentally fell and broke (no fault of its own). My dad LOVES taking pictures (like used to keep albums and albums before photos were digital), so I thought this would be great for him. It was super easy to set up and connects to Wi-Fi. It then comes with an email address where you can send the photos you want it to rotate through. My parents keep it running all the time. It's a nice way to actually see all the photos you have without them taking up all the walls in your home.

Price: $127.99 (originally $159)
21
amazon.com
A cold brew coffee maker for 20% off
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, i love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.

Price:$22.39+ (originally $27.99; available in three colors and two sizes)
22
amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 25% off
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

Price:$29.99 (originally $39.99; available in three colors)
23
Amazon
A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off
It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments.

Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth - the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

Price:$29.99 (originally $49.99)
24
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter for 33% off
This also comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe! I'm a big weenie about fire (LOL, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended-arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it. You can read my full review of the Leejie electric lighter for more deets!

Promising review: "Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." —dwhite0312

Price:$9.99+ (originally $14.99; available in five colors)
25
amazon.com
A set of "floating" kitchen knives for 38% off in an acrylic case
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.

Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S.

Price:$39.99 (originally $64.99; available in different sizes and colors)
26
amazon.com
A pair of waterproof, anti-slip fuzzy memory foam slippers for up to 39% off
Promising review: "These slippers are amazing! Discovered them on TikTok and went back and forth about ordering them but wow, they are so comfortable. I have barely taken them off since receiving them. They are so fluffy and stay on my feet surprisingly well when walking around the house. Can’t wait until more colors are in stock to get another pair." —MSumm

Price:$18.39+ (originally $29.99; available in sizes 5–10 and 10 colors)
27
amazon.com
A pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Patch Pimple Spot Treatment for 20% off
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway

Price:$10.39 (originally $13)
28
amazon.com
An affordable sunrise alarm clock for up to 40% off
Clip the coupon for an additional 5% off!This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.

Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer

Price:$35.98+ (originally $59.99; available in white or wood)
29
amazon.com
Some durable hardshell Samsonite luggage for up to 30% off
Promising review: "It just plain works in every aspect and even makes a decent seat while waiting in line. Everything seems to be purposefully thought out and well made, and functional without drama. Zippers, locks, wheels, handles, shell, interior, and weight are all excellent. Just went to Thailand and back and pulled it over the streets and eight airports, and it seems fine, with no problems with excess wear or scratches. This stuff seems to be made for the long haul." —WY or Bust!

Price:$167.99+ (originally $239.99+; available in three sizes, various 2- and 3-piece sets, and 14 colors)
30
amazon.com
A pet hair cleaner for 28% off that will find hair that you didn't even know existed
"I have two cats and I always tell people they don't really shed *that* much. Well, I guess I was proven wrong when my husband decided to buy this and we used it on our carpet. When I tell you we audibly gasped. We then decided to make it a game because it was honestly so funny how much hair was coming up even though we thought the house was clean 😩." —Jessica Hall, BuzzFeed Writer

Promising review: "I generally don’t write reviews, simply because most often i’m buying products with a ton of reviews anyways so mine wouldn’t really matter, but HOLY CANNOLI, I don’t care how many reviews this thing has, I’m FLOORED (pun intended). I vacuum almost daily with a cattle dog and a staffy in my house, and there’s always hair. I used this for the first time on my rug last night and I cannot BELIEVE how much hair this thing pulled up AND IT DIDN'T DAMAGE MY RUG. THIS THING IS AMAZING!!!! 100/10 stars!!" —Tabitha

Price:$22.99 (originally $31.99)
31
amazon.com
An ultrasonic cool mist humidifier for up to 40% off
Promising review: "The air in our bedroom is so dry that my hands and feet were rough and cracking. Also had nose bleeds. This humidifier did the trick. The percentage went up to 35 the first night I used it. Also, you absolutely cannot hear it running. Settings are done with a touch of a button; it's so easy. I use filtered water and change it every day if any is left in the tank. And I think their customer service is outstanding! If you call, you get a real person – no menu to listen to! They are very friendly and knowledgeable too." —FDF

Price:$23.98+ (originally $39.99+; available in three sizes)
32
Amazon
A 2-in-1 Graco convertible car seat for up to 30% off
Promising review: "This is a great car seat! I love it. I have both my 3-year-old and 1-year-old in it. One is rear-facing and the other forward-facing. They both love their seats and are always comfortable looking. Their heads never fall forward while sleeping either. We were recently in a 6x rollover accident at 70mph with our boys in this brand of car seat. Neither of them was injured at all! I will never own another brand of car seat." —Fulton Wife

Price:$164.49 (originally $234.99; available in four colors).
33
amazon.com
A slow feeder bowl that's 45% off for stopping your dog from inhaling their meal
Promising review: "We adopted a sweet three-legged 50-pound Dutch shepherd from the Humane Society recently. Her former two homes were bad, and she had to fight for her food. Because of this, she has food aggression and inhales her food in a regular bowl. A friend recommended this bowl to us and it is FAB-U-LOUS! We mix up some homemade dog food (wet) along with grain-free kibble and spread it around the bowl. Our girl takes FAR longer to eat now. I'm guessing around five to seven minutes? The bowl works best on a smooth, noncarpeted surface as it has grip on the bottom. This ensures that the bowl doesn't slide around. It is also heavy duty, durable plastic that can go in the dishwasher (if I hand clean it, I soak in soapy water and scour with kitchen scrubber). Great product! I highly recommend this bowl for your fur baby too." —Shan the Painter

Price:$8.99 (originally $16.49)
