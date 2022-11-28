33 Things To Buy At Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

We’re wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
A pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for 40% off reviewers swear by
A wireless Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic for up to 56% off
The new AirPods Pro for 20% off (their best price all year!)
Or a pair of second-gen AirPods for 50% off (their best price ever!)
A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 40% off
A portable car vacuum for up to 46% off
A Revlon dual hair dryer and brush for 37% off
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 53% off
A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 30% off
The newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of Amazon HD Fire TV stick for 50% off
A robot vacuum for up to 43% off that you can run for a few hours every day
A pair of Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running shoes for up to 43% off
A Victrola Bluetooth-enabled vinyl turntable for up to 38% off
An Orolay jacket, aka *the* Amazon coat for up to 41% off
A NordicTrack treadmill for $97 off that reviewers love
A dog DNA kit for 35% off
The newest version of the glare-free Kindle Paperwhite for 32% off
A HyperChiller for 30% off
A Renpho percussion massager for up to 72% off
A Skylight Frame digital frame for 20% off
A cold brew coffee maker for 20% off
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 25% off
A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter for 33% off
A set of "floating" kitchen knives for 38% off in an acrylic case
A pair of waterproof, anti-slip fuzzy memory foam slippers for up to 39% off
A pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Patch Pimple Spot Treatment for 20% off
An affordable sunrise alarm clock for up to 40% off
Some durable hardshell Samsonite luggage for up to 30% off
A pet hair cleaner for 28% off that will find hair that you didn't even know existed
An ultrasonic cool mist humidifier for up to 40% off
A 2-in-1 Graco convertible car seat for up to 30% off
A slow feeder bowl that's 45% off for stopping your dog from inhaling their meal
