A choker that's handmade in Greenwich Village

Montserrat

Of course, you can always expect the big-box brands like Walmart Target and Nordstrom to have some sort of deals going on during Black Friday. But it's important to support small and independent businesses when you can. Lots of smaller shops have already put out their Black Friday deals, too — including Common Era Caraway and Great Jones . So in the spirit of shopping small, I'll be checking out the sale from Montserrat , a New York City-based jewelry brand. It's offering 25% off all jewelry this Black Friday with code. And one of the pieces that caught my eye was this pearl choker . Not only will it show up on video chats but it's delicate enough to go with just about anything. No two pearls are exactly alike so you're getting something that's kind of one-of-a-kind , too.