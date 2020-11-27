The Black Friday Deals Even Our Shopping Editors Can't Pass Up This Year

While finding the best Black Friday deals for you, our shopping editors have added a few things to their own carts, too.
They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, to which we say: Imitate away!

In case you don’t know, there are a ton of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales going on now, from big-box retailers like Walmart and Target, to deals from smaller direct-to-consumer brands like Glossier and Brooklinen. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from AirPods Pro to the Instant Pot.

Some noteworthy early Black Friday deals included the Roku Streaming Stick+ for $20 off and the Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer hot brush for half-off.

Our shopping editors know a good deal when they see one. They’ve been clicking and scrolling away for weeks ahead of Black Friday, on the hunt to weed out the best deals from the unremarkable ones.

And while they’ve been figuring out what you should buy from Macy’s on Black Friday and comparing Target’s Black Friday deals to Walmart’s, they’ve been adding a few things to their own carts, too.

So what does a shopping editor buy when they spend their day looking at sales and deals? From a hands-free vibe with a reputation to cute WFH slippers, here’s what our editors are buying for themselves from all of the Black Friday deals happening now.

Take a look below:

1
A lounge jumpsuit that looks like dressy pajamas
Eloquii
I've been feeling really burned out with everything in my closet these days. I'm tired of wearing the same things, but my dressier items just don't make sense much these days. I noticed that Eloquii is having a massive Black Friday sale for half-off everything (and with special markdowns on select items), so I'm using the sale as an excuse to stock up on some cuter loungewear. I love the sleek-yet-professional look of this satin lounge jumpsuit and can't wait to wear it on Zoom calls. - Brittany Nims, head of HuffPost Finds
2
A pair of pom pom slippers for hanging out around the house
Ban.do
After months of staying indoors for most of the time, my old slippers could use a bit of break themselves. So I've been looking out for a pair that will feel like a second pair of socks — comfortable, cozy and cheap. I saw that ban.do is offering 30% off sitewide for Black Friday and while I was looking for more sweatshirts (this "feelings" sweatshirt is a favorite), I found these adorable Verloop slippers. I ordered them right away. They feature a fleece lining, non-slip sole and cute little pom poms. I have a feeling these will sell out quickly. The best part? They're under $50 even before the Black Friday discount. - Ambar Pardilla, writer, HuffPost Finds
3
Winter skincare essentials
Kiehl's / Anthropologie
Winter is coming which means I need to do everything I can to defend my dry skin from the elements. I’ll be stocking up on my Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream (find it for 25% off)— a thick, cool cream that's very gentle on the skin, lasts all day and absorbs very quickly — which I apply in the morning. At night I apply a thick layer of COSRX's Balancium Comfort Ceramide Cream (find it for 30% off)— a super thick balm loaded with sunflower seed oil and ceramide that gives me plump, hydrated skin. - Danielle Gonzalez, Editor, HuffPost Finds
4
A dermatologist-recommended Vitamin C serum
Amazon
During the last facial I had before the pandemic took off in the U.S., my Heyday facialist recommended Ursa Major's Brighten Up Vitamin C Serum to brighten up my chronically dull skill and dark under eyes. I ended up buying on bottle when it was on sale for Prime Day and I'm completely obsessed with it. It's like giving your dull, dehydrated skin a shot of orange juice. When I discovered that all Ursa Major skin care products are 20% off on Amazon for Black Friday, I thought I'd better stock up on the Vitamin C serum for the long haul. - Nims
5
A sweater that's under $10 (!!!)
Nordstrom
Okay, so I spotted this sweater last week at Nordstrom and thought the deal was too good to be true. So I ordered it with a little hesitancy — I mean, how would a $10 sweater feel and hold up? Fortunately, it came within a couple of days and I've already worn it twice in a row. It's soft on the skin and thin enough so you won't be sweating all day at work. The sweater is definitely loose (I got my normal size), which I actually prefer, but I'd size down if you want a tighter fit. I love it so much that I'm buying it this week in gray, sky blue and this pretty persimmon shade. - Pardilla
6
A hands-free vibe
Dame Products
It's been a long, long pandemic. But there's been one clear winner of all this home alone time: sex toy companies. This premium hands-free vibrator from Dame Products is the brand's best seller because it's designed with flexible wings to stay in place so you can stay in the moment. This Black Friday, the brand is having a rare sitewide sale, so you can get this normally $135 vibe for 20% off. Is it truly worth the hype? We'll see! - Nims
7
A new set of goold hoop earrings
Mejuri
Gold hoops are kind of my staple, I always have a pair in. So I'm always on the hunt for a lighter, shinier and more secure pair (RIP to all the pairs I've lost and the graveyard of lonely hoops in my jewelry box). I've been eyeing these Mejuri Large Hoops for a while and think they'll make a nice holiday gift for myself, especially since they're offering up to 20% off. -Gonzalez
8
An affordable under-eye concealer
Glossier
I bought a little jar of Glossier's Stretch Concealer a few months back, and am now dubbing it my favorite affordable concealer. I particularly love that it's buildable, so I can get as much or as little coverage as I want. And, as with all Glossier products, it leaves just a hint of healthy dewiness behind, so even when I'm wearing just a swipe of it, my skin looks glossy and hydrated as if I'm going au naturel. Right now, everything at Glossier is 25% off sitewide, so I'm stocking up. You can save even more on sets right now. - Nims
9
A choker that's handmade in Greenwich Village
Montserrat
Of course, you can always expect the big-box brands like Walmart, Target and Nordstrom to have some sort of deals going on during Black Friday. But it's important to support small and independent businesses when you can. Lots of smaller shops have already put out their Black Friday deals, too — including Common Era, Caraway and Great Jones . So in the spirit of shopping small, I'll be checking out the sale from Montserrat, a New York City-based jewelry brand. It's offering 25% off all jewelry this Black Friday with code BLKFRDY. And one of the pieces that caught my eye was this pearl choker. Not only will it show up on video chats but it's delicate enough to go with just about anything. No two pearls are exactly alike so you're getting something that's kind of one-of-a-kind, too. - Pardilla
10
A serum our editor swears by
Glossier
I’m a long time Glossier user so I always do a big restock whenever they have a sale (everything is 25% off right now). My work-from-home makeup routine has consisted exclusively of Futuredew, Stretch Concealer and Boy Brow for a natural, refreshed and glowing look. Futuredew is probably my favorite product — I smear one pump of it across my cheekbones, eyelids and nose for a dewy, just-walked-out-of-the steam-room glow. I might also treat myself to the pink Glossier hoodie. - Gonzalez
