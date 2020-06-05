Police Hunt Cyclist In Assault On Child Posting George Floyd Protest Poster

Police in Maryland are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bicyclist seen in viral video assaulting a girl who reportedly was putting up signs protesting the police killing of George Floyd. The cyclist also appeared to attack a man who took the video. (See the video below.)

We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the below individual in reference to an assault that took place this morning on the Capital Creacent trail. Please contact Det. Lopez at 301-929-2774 with any information. Pease reference case number 20001297. pic.twitter.com/EtC9Q0xBOp — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 2, 2020

The video, taken earlier this week on the Capital Crescent Trail linking Washington and Bethesda, Maryland, shows the helmeted man off his bicycle approaching a woman.

“Get away from me!” she yells.

He then rushes toward what appears to be a young girl as the woman and the man taking the video urge the cyclist not to touch her and leave.

The cyclist seems to forcefully grab the girl’s arm, wrests something from her and mutters an expletive.

He then rushes at the man, who tumbles to the ground, dropping the camera.

“He runs it into me and pins me to the ground,” the man, who asked that his name not be used, said, per NBC in Washington.

“You want it? I’ll give it to you,” the alleged victim can be heard saying to the cyclist.

They were putting up signs to commemorate the death of George Floyd. He wasn't having it. pic.twitter.com/eukrXrxoLN — Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) June 4, 2020

Online speculation about the cyclist’s identity followed.

In a tweet Thursday night, the Maryland-National Capital Park Police encouraged people to “keep the tips coming.”

“Please remember that all people are innocent until proven otherwise,” the tweet added.

Police didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s request for additional details.