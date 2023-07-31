Teen Cyclist Magnus White Killed Training For World Mountain Bike Championships

Magnus White, 17, was struck by a car and killed near his home in Boulder, Colorado, USA Cycling said. USA Cycling

A 17-year-old hailed as a “rising star” in off-road cycling died after he was struck by a car in Colorado while training for a mountain biking world championship.

Magnus White was cycling near his home in Boulder on Saturday when he was hit, USA Cycling said.

“White was focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow, Scotland to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships on August 10, 2023,” said the organization, amateur cycling’s governing body. “He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community.”

Advertisement

The teenager was a rising star in off-road cycling. He recently completed a full season of European Cyclocross racing with the USA Cycling National Team. USA Cycling

The teen had been set to begin his senior year in high school in the coming weeks, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family.

His competitive cycling career started early.

“He began cycling when he was eight and quickly rose through the cycling ranks,” his GoFundMe page says. “Magnus’s journey in cycling was driven by a tireless work ethic and a deep desire to achieve his personal best.”

He won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships in Illinois, an event described as a fusion of road cycling, mountain biking and steeplechase.

Advertisement

He also recently completed a full season of European Cyclocross racing with the USA Cycling National Team, and raced at the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He also represented the U.S. at the Cyclocross World Championships in the Netherlands in January.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time,” USA Cycling said.