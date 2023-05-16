What's Hot

Cyclist Taunts Marching White Supremacists With Outstandingly Timed Heckles

Joe Flood revealed the insult that really got in the head of a Patriot Front speaker.
A cyclist stopped members of the white supremacist, neo-Nazi group Patriot Front in their tracks with some well-timed heckles during their march in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

Joe Flood taunted the dozens of masked men who’d gathered with their shields and upside-down America flags to chant racist slogans on the National Mall.

Flood repeatedly interrupted one of the men giving an address with his comments, telling the group: “No one likes you; you were the losers of you’re high school; you’re sloppy, you are not even matching, you all got different types of pants on, cargo pants are out; reclaim your virginity” and more.

Watch the video here:

Speaking to MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Monday, Flood said the insult that appeared to have the most effect on the speaker was: “You look like General Custer’s illegitimate son.”

“The guy sighed and looked at me. And I thought, ‘I got you. I got in your head. Now get out of my town,’” Flood remembered.

On Twitter, Flood described the marchers as “just embarrassing” and “cosplaying incels.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center described Patriot Front as a “white nationalist hate group” and “image-obsessed organization” that “focuses on theatrical rhetoric and activism that can be easily distributed as propaganda for its chapters across the country.”

Its manifesto calls “for the formation of a white ethnostate,” per the SPLC.

