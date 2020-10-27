'Cyclops' Shark Caught With 1 Giant Eye Looks Too Weird To Be Real

Fishermen discovered a rare “Cyclops” albino shark with only one giant eye in a recent catch off Maluku province in Indonesia, the Sun reported earlier this month.
They were cutting open an adult shark that died in the net and found the already-dead one-eyed fetus. They reported the find to the local marine office and turned in the specimen.
“We found three babies inside its stomach, but one of them looked strange with only one eye. Its color was strange too, like milk,” one of the fishermen said, per ZME Science.
Reddit users have been reposting articles on the fish since its discovery and USA Today picked up the story on Monday.
A similar shark with both cyclopia, a birth defect that results in the development of only one eye, and albinism, a melanin shortage that pales the pigment, was found in the Sea of Cortez in 2011. At the time, a shark expert said less than 50 with such abnormalities had been recorded.
Among other shark rarities, a two-headed shark was caught off the Indian coast this month.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place