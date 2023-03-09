What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpLGBTQRepublicans

'How Hitler Started': Cyndi Lauper's Chilling Warning About Anti-LGBTG Republicans

The pop legend and longtime LGBTQ activist previously likened Donald Trump to the Nazi dictator.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Pop star Cyndi Lauper has likened Republicans who are pushing anti-LGBTQ legislation in GOP states countrywide to the Nazis.

“This is how Hitler started,” the longtime LGBTQ activist told ITK this week. “Just weeding everybody out, and then finally he, you know.”

“I don’t think it’s a good idea with what they’re doing, but you know, you just have to keep fighting for civil rights,” the “Time After Time” singer continued. “I guess that’s the way it is in this country. Started out like that, didn’t it?”

Pop legend Cyndi Lauper is a longtime LGBTQ activist.
Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Lauper similarly likened Donald Trump to the Nazi German dictator Adolf Hitler in 2016, when Trump was running for president.

“The things that he says are appalling to me and shocking,” Lauper said of Trump, whose “Celebrity Apprentice” reality show she appeared on in 2010.

“No matter what his daughter says, it has nothing to do with what that guy is selling,” she added. “That guy is selling inflammatory things that I have never in my whole entire life heard except, you know, Hitler.”

