Cynthia Bailey Reveals The Deciding Factor Behind Her Split From Mike Hill

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey is opening up about what led to her split from husband, sportscaster Mike Hill.

Bailey discussed the dissolution of her marriage during an appearance on Monday’s episode of the “Two T’s In a Pod” podcast hosted by Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. When asked what her “final straw” was for leaving the marriage, the reality TV star said it was their lack of friendship.

“I feel like we weren’t friends anymore,” she said. “I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage.”

Bailey later explained that her previous marriage to restaurateur Peter Thomas played a role in her decision to split from Hill. She said that her and Thomas, whom she was married to for eight years, “probably should’ve ended it earlier,” and that she didn’t want to make the same mistake twice.

“I don’t want to ride it out, I’m 55 years old,” she said. “I want to be happy and have peace. I want my man to be happy and to have peace. And... if we’re not able to achieve that together, then we shouldn’t be together.”

Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey at the 2021 Ebony Power 100 presented by Verizon at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

Hill and Bailey announced their separation in a joint statement posted on social media last month. They said in their statement at the time that no one was “to blame” for their split.