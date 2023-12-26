Cynthia Erivo Opens Up About Her 'Special' Connection To 'Wicked' Co-Star Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo can’t help but gush about her “Wicked” co-star Ariana Grande.
Erivo, who is set to play Elphaba in the upcoming two-part Jon M. Chu-directed film, told Jimmy Fallon that the Glinda actor is “the best.”
“The connection we’ve made is really special. She’s got a family member for life now,” the actor and singer told “The Tonight Show” host on Friday.
Erivo, whose résumé includes her Tony Award-winning performance in “The Color Purple” musical on Broadway, said she didn’t know the two would realize how well their voices would fit together.
“Our voices are very, very different but when we sing together, it just works,” Erivo said of the “no tears left to cry” singer.
“She calls it worming, I don’t know why. We sort of find each other.”
She described that things are going “pretty well” with the film and she’s “so excited” over it.
“We’ve had a really good time on set and it just is a wonderful, wonderful vibe. We’re working really hard,” said Erivo, who recently told the “Today” show that the part is “one of the roles of a lifetime.”
The “Wicked” co-stars haven’t been shy about their on-set friendship as they teased looks from the film in a joint Instagram post earlier this year.
Chu also offered a glimpse at Erivo and Grande’s characters back in April in a social media post along with the caption, “You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road?”
Erivo and Grande will be joined by a cast that also features Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Ethan Slater as Boq.
The first-part of Chu’s two-part film adaptation of the Broadway musical is set to hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.
The release date for “Wicked: Part Two,” which was previously scheduled for Christmas 2025, has since been moved up to November 26, 2025.