Cynthia Erivo Brings Big Pink Drama To SAG Awards Red Carpet

Cynthia Erivo brought all the drama to the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a massive pink gown.
On Sunday, the “Harriet” star arrived at the 26th annual ceremony in a puffy, strapless confection by Schiaparelli that showed off her shoulders and arms.
Nominated for her role as Harriet Tubman, Erivo is up for the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.
Unsurprisingly, Erivo’s pink perfection took social media by storm. Here’s what fans had to say:
