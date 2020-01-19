Cynthia Erivo Brings Big Pink Drama To SAG Awards Red Carpet

Cynthia Erivo brought all the drama to the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a massive pink gown.

On Sunday, the “Harriet” star arrived at the 26th annual ceremony in a puffy, strapless confection by Schiaparelli that showed off her shoulders and arms.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Cynthia Erivo attends the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Cynthia Erivo.

Nominated for her role as Harriet Tubman, Erivo is up for the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Unsurprisingly, Erivo’s pink perfection took social media by storm. Here’s what fans had to say:

Yo @CynthiaEriVo you're a winner baby, this is a TOOT #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/C7Yg9lMvge — Gregory Ellwood - The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) January 20, 2020

I'm not alone in this - but OH my GOD @CynthiaEriVo looks GORGEOUS https://t.co/z3sTtFeyGF — Alexandra (@ameaproductions) January 20, 2020

Cynthia Erivo definitely a favorite at the #SAGawards tonight, reportedly in @Schiaparelli — which, given its red and shocking-pink combination, makes sense. Gorgeous dress … pic.twitter.com/HSutYhKzs6 — Laurie Brookins (@StyleWriterNYC) January 20, 2020

I LIVE FOR EVERY RED CARPER CYNTHIA ERIVO WALKS ON pic.twitter.com/IgaRP4NY0Z — the original sansa stark stan (@reed_agd) January 20, 2020