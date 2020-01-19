ENTERTAINMENT

Cynthia Erivo Brings Big Pink Drama To SAG Awards Red Carpet

The "Harriet" actor wore a custom Schiaparelli gown with a massive skirt.

Cynthia Erivo brought all the drama to the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a massive pink gown.

On Sunday, the “Harriet” star arrived at the 26th annual ceremony in a puffy, strapless confection by Schiaparelli that showed off her shoulders and arms.

Cynthia Erivo attends the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.
Cynthia Erivo attends the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.
Cynthia Erivo.
Cynthia Erivo.

Nominated for her role as Harriet Tubman, Erivo is up for the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Unsurprisingly, Erivo’s pink perfection took social media by storm. Here’s what fans had to say: 

