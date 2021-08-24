Andrew Cuomo Beat Cynthia Nixon For New York Governor But She Gets Last Laugh

Back in 2018, Andrew Cuomo beat “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon for the Democratic nomination and was reelected governor of New York.

Cuomo handily beat Nixon, who was running for higher office for the first time, in a brutal campaign.

But nearly three years later, she is getting the last laugh.

Cuomo resigned at midnight Monday night as a result of his sexual harassment scandal, and on Tuesday Nixon threw some truly award-winning shade at the now ex-governor.

It started earlier Tuesday after the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences rescinded an Emmy it gave to Cuomo last year for his daily COVID-19 briefings, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award. His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward,” the academy said in a statement.

Nixon used the occasion to post a tweet that pointed out some similarities between her and Cuomo, and one truly big difference ― actually two.

The actress won a pair of prime-time Emmy Awards, in 2004 and 2008, which are now two more than Cuomo has.

The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s). — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) August 24, 2021

Twitter users were impressed by Nixon’s burn. Very impressed.

