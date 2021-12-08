Cynthia Nixon Almost Dated Diarrhea-Stricken Stephen Colbert On ‘Sex And The City’

Stephen Colbert came sickeningly close to landing a minor role in the original “Sex And The City” series, the show’s Cynthia Nixon revealed on Tuesday.

During an interview alongside Kristin Davis on Colbert’s “The Late Show,” Nixon said the comedian was almost cast as her character Miranda’s date who leaves early because he has diarrhea.

Colbert confirmed the story.

“The opening line of that scene is, ‘That was some hot biryani,’” Colbert said. “And I know that because I auditioned for that part and didn’t get it.”

“Evidently, I didn’t have the acting chops to act as if I had diarrhea,” he added.

Colbert did reveal his sort-of-cameo in the show’s upcoming revival “And Just Like That…,” though.

