Cypress Hill Turns 'Simpsons' Orchestra Joke From 1996 Into Reality

“The Simpsons” did it again.
The cartoon that predicted the rise of Donald Trump, numerous Super Bowls and Sen. Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip has once again foreshadowed the future, as an old joke about Cypress Hill uniting with the London Symphony Orchestra nears reality.
The hip-hop group starred in a 1996 episode, “Homerpalooza,” that parodied music festival culture and saw Homer attend “Hullabalooza” to convince his kids that he’s “still cool.” Cypress Hill appeared backstage, as themselves, and a roadie announced: “Somebody ordered the London Symphony Orchestra — possibly while high.”
“I think we did,” said the group, before asking the LSO: “Do you know ‘Insane in the Brain?’”
After 28 years, it’s safe to say that they do.
“We are thrilled to be performing with the London Symphony Orchestra in such a prestigious venue as the Royal Albert Hall,” the group told Rolling Stone in a statement Friday. “It’s a dream come true, a collaboration only The Simpsons could have predicted.”
The concert will be held abroad at the renowned Royal Albert Hall on July 10. And while Cypress Hill has already played with several established orchestras since last year, LSO managing director Kathryn McDowell told Rolling Stone this next show will be “unforgettable.”
“After years of social media teasing it, many fans may have started to believe it would only be a pipe dream — but the LSO is delighted to finally be joining Cypress Hill on stage and in person, and look forward to creating an unforgettable musical moment!” McDowell said.
Tickets for the show go on sale March 27.