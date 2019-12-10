6 People Dead In Czech Hospital Shooting

David W Cerny / Reuters Police officers are seen near the site of the shooting

A gunman is thought to be still at large after six people were shot and killed in a waiting room at a hospital in the northeastern Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday.

A hospital director told Czech Television the number of casualties could still rise as police hunt for the attacker.

Police said on Twitter they were still searching for the assailant and posted a picture of a suspect without giving a name. There was no word on possible motivation for the attack.

The shooting took place at the University Hospital in Ostrava soon after 7 a.m. local time, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told Reuters.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech Television the shootings occurred at close range in the waiting room, while Health Minister Adam Vojtech said six people had died.

Ostrava is 350 km (217 miles) east of the capital Prague.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.