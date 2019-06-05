Apparently, the “D” in D-Day stands for “Donald Trump,” at least according to Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.
The GOP chair appeared on Fox Business on Wednesday to basically moan about the way the media has covered the president’s trip to Europe.
She then suggested that Trump should be a main focus of the 75th-anniversary commemoration of D-Day.
“We are celebrating the anniversary, 75 years of D-Day,” McDaniel said. “This is the time where we should be celebrating our president, the great achievements of America, and I don’t think the American people like the constant negativity.”
As you might imagine, many Twitter users weren’t sold on McDaniel’s suggestion:
One person did explain why they were “totally with the negativity.”