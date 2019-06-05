Apparently, the “D” in D-Day stands for “Donald Trump,” at least according to Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

The GOP chair appeared on Fox Business on Wednesday to basically moan about the way the media has covered the president’s trip to Europe.

She then suggested that Trump should be a main focus of the 75th-anniversary commemoration of D-Day.

“We are celebrating the anniversary, 75 years of D-Day,” McDaniel said. “This is the time where we should be celebrating our president, the great achievements of America, and I don’t think the American people like the constant negativity.”

.@GOPChairwoman: We are celebrating the anniversary, 75 years of D-Day. This is the time where we should be celebrating our President, the great achievements of America, and I don't think the American people like the constant negativity. pic.twitter.com/FpGWbGMuX7 — GOP (@GOP) June 5, 2019

As you might imagine, many Twitter users weren’t sold on McDaniel’s suggestion:

No, D-Day is not for "celebrating our president." What a vile statement. — John Miller-Barron (@JMillerBarron) June 5, 2019

Like Memorial Day, it's a solemn day of remembrance, not a frolicsome celebration. And it has nothing whatsover to do with HIM. 🙄😡 — Carla (@KaliMa44) June 5, 2019

Why should we be taking the anniversary of D-Day to celebrate a man who had absolutely nothing to do with it? — 👽 Adam the Gaylien 🛸 (@AdamTheAlien) June 5, 2019

I can believe that she said this. I cannot, for the life of me, believe that the GOP thought this insane comment was actually worth highlighting. — Brad Reed (@bwreed) June 5, 2019

One person did explain why they were “totally with the negativity.”

We are totally with the negativity. The $100M golfing while gutting food medicine water and air safeguards is sort of bothering us. Selling arms to terrorist is pretty high up there too — AndyofWisconsinClan (@wisconsinandy) June 5, 2019