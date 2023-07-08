Da Brat Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart

Da Brat has welcomed a sweet baby boy with her wife, Jesseca Harris-Dupart.

The rapper announced the news of the baby boy’s arrival in an Instagram post on Friday that featured sweet glimpses of the little one’s toes and fingers. The baby, who was born on July 6, is named True Legend, People reported.

“I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me!” Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart, told the publication. “Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way.”

She continued, “Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart were photographed together on May 19, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. The couple announced recently the arrival of their baby boy named, True Legend. Prince Williams via Getty Images

The couple announced they were expecting a baby with a stunning photo shoot in February.

The rapper had discussed her pregnancy and journey to motherhood in an interview with People published that month. True Legend is Jesseca Harris-Dupart’s fourth child.

“It’s been quite a journey,” Da Brat, 49, said, adding that “there’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”

The “What’Chu Like” musician also shared she had experienced a miscarriage before her pregnancy with True Legend.

In May, Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart shared a series of photos on Instagram that captured sweet moments from their Minions-themed baby shower.

“THAAANK YOU wholeheartedly to EVERYONE who loves and supports us,” Da Brat wrote in the caption of a post. “Everyone who came was full of love and good energy. The VIBES in this building was EXACTLY what we wanted our BABY to FEEL.”