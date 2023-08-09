Da Brat Shares First Photos Of Newborn Son

Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca Harris-Dupart, have shared the first photos of their newborn son, True Legend, who was born on July 6.

The rapper shared several photos of the baby boy in Instagram posts on Wednesday. One post featured a photoshoot for People that showed Da Brat and Harris-Dupart posing with the little one, who wore a gray top knot hat.

A separate Instagram post showed the newborn posing with tiny microphone and boombox props — likely a nod to Da Brat’s decades-long music career.

Discussing her pregnancy and the first month of motherhood, Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart, told People in an article published Wednesday that she was filled with gratitude.

“I’m 49, I’m high-risk, I have high blood pressure. So many women so much younger than me want kids and can’t have them, and I had a successful pregnancy,” she said. “It’s just an honor. He’s such a blessing.”

Da Brat was photographed performing onstage on May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Aaron J. Thornton via Getty Images

Da Brat and Harris-Dupart, who got married last year, announced the news of the baby boy’s arrival on Instagram last month.

“I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me!” Da Brat told People at the time. “Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way.”

The rapper announced her pregnancy with a stunning photoshoot with Harris-Dupart in February. True Legend is Harris-Dupart’s fourth child.

On Wednesday, Harris-Dupart shared a slideshow of family photos on Instagram that featured the newborn baby, her three older children, her granddaughter and Da Brat.