EntertainmentCelebritiesPregnancy

Da Brat Announces Pregnancy With Stunning Photo Shoot

“I never thought I was going to have kids," said the 48-year-old rapper, who is expecting a baby with wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Da Brat and her wife, entrepreneur Jesseca Harris-Dupart, are welcoming a baby together.

The rapper announced the news Tuesday in an interview with People. She told the publication that her pregnancy has been “quite a journey.”

“There’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40,” said the musician, 48.

Da Brat said that having a child had not been a part of her plans before meeting her wife, who is already a mother to three.

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” she said. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

But she said she “started looking at life so differently” after meeting Harris-Dupart.

The couple’s pregnancy announcement included a stunning photo shoot with People. Da Brat wore a pinstriped suit with an open shirt, overcoat and black hat, while Harris-Dupart donned a sparkly black gown.

The pair discussed their path to expanding their family, which included Harris-Dupart, 41, suffering major health complications after an egg retrieval procedure. Da Brat also faced health issues, undergoing surgery to remove fibroids and polyps in her uterus prior to an embryo transfer.

The rapper, who is now in her second trimester, shared that she had experienced a miscarriage before her current pregnancy.

“I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted,” she told People. “I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me.”

Jesseca Harris-Dupart and Da Brat at a "Brat Loves Judy" event on Aug. 5, 2021, in Atlanta.
Jesseca Harris-Dupart and Da Brat at a "Brat Loves Judy" event on Aug. 5, 2021, in Atlanta.
Paras Griffin via Getty Images

During an appearance Tuesday on the talk show “Sherri,” Harris-Dupart spoke about Da Brat’s motherhood journey, saying that the rapper’s “leading character trait is being nurturing.”

The couple star together in the We TV reality show “Brat Loves Judy.” They got married in a lavish ceremony in Georgia last year.

On Tuesday, Da Brat shared photos on Instagram showing the musician celebrating her pregnancy news with Harris-Dupart.

“BLESSINGS all 2023,” she captioned the post.

