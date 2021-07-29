DaBaby Incites More Anti-LGBTQ Controversy With Bizarre Music Video

The backlash over DaBaby’s sexist, homophobic remarks intensified this week with the release of a music video that appeared to reference the ongoing controversy.

On Wednesday afternoon, the rapper released “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give,” which he self-directed. At one point in the clip, he holds up a sign that reads “AIDS,” while rapping the lyric: “Bitch, we like AIDS, I’m on your ass, we on your ass, bitch, we won’t go away.”

The video concludes with a rainbow-colored message telling viewers, “Don’t fight hate with hate. My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”

Watch the “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give” video below.

Reaction to the video was mixed.

“I think DaBaby might’ve just beaten Cancel Culture,” one person wrote on Instagram. Another, however, tweeted: “I’m going to disrespectfully pass on this. You and your team should’ve thought twice about releasing this one. Extremely disrespectful on many many levels. I encourage you to get the help you desperately need.”

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, came under fire Sunday after making a series of derogatory statements about women, gay men and those living with HIV during a performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

Footage of the performance captured by TMZ shows the rapper urging the crowd to put their phones up “if you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, or other STDs that’ll make you die in two to three weeks.”

Though the release of “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give” seems auspiciously timed, DaBaby said filming on the video had wrapped one day before his Rolling Loud Festival appearance.

“It never seizes [sic] to amaze me the way God put me in situations I’m already equipped to handle,” he wrote on Instagram.

It’s unclear, however, whether the video’s concluding statement was added later.