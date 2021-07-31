DaBaby Tries To Brush Off Questlove By Claiming He Doesn't Know Him. It Backfires.

DaBaby’s attempt to dismiss Questlove quickly backfired.

The legendary drummer for The Roots publicly condemned DaBaby for the rapper’s recent homophobic, sexist and derogatory remarks at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami last weekend. Questlove called the comments “morally wrong” in a lengthy Instagram post Thursday.

DaBaby responded Thursday evening, claiming in posts on his Instagram stories that he didn’t know who Questlove was, Billboard reported.

“I ain’t even tryna be funny when i say .... i do NOT KNOW WHO DIS N**** IS DAWG,” one post read.

He later added that he did not care about losing Questlove as a fan and suggested that the hip-hop icon was being a follower.

Twitter users were quick to point out that perhaps a rapper should not boast about not knowing Questlove or The Roots, whose influence in hip-hop began over three decades ago. DaBaby released his debut studio album, “Baby on Baby,” in 2019.

Being a ✌🏾rapper✌🏾 and saying with your whole chest that you don’t know who Questlove is….



isn’t the flex you think it is, my boy. pic.twitter.com/1OHlVazNad — April (@ReignOfApril) July 30, 2021

Proudly vocalizing that you don’t know who QuestLove is???? Especially while participating in hiphop aka a culture that QuestLove (with The Roots) *helped* define???? Pack him up & get that horse mouth Lincoln Navigator shaped head bozo out of here! pic.twitter.com/S6HqykWBhY — Bella Goth (@HoodSocialism) July 30, 2021

The fact that DaBaby doesn't know who Questlove is makes sense when you think about how one-dimensional and lazy his music is. It's been one long song since 2019. https://t.co/OGRtp6XSrF — kevikev (@KevCoke6) July 30, 2021

If DaBaby doesn’t know who Questlove is, that’s just a reflection of his lack of talent and knowledge in hip-hop and music generally. https://t.co/AAfTe27llg — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 30, 2021

DaBaby faced widespread backlash after he made a series of derogatory statements onstage about women, gay men and those living with HIV.

The rapper spread misinformation about HIV and AIDS, telling the crowd to hold up their phones “if you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, or other STDs that’ll make you die in two to three weeks,” according to video captured by TMZ.

DaBaby initially doubled down on his comments, calling his remarks “a call to action” in an Instagram Live on Monday. He then issued an apology on Twitter Tuesday: “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

Questlove was joined by other celebrities who condemned DaBaby’s remarks this past week, including Madonna, Elton John and ﻿Dua Lipa.