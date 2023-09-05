Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Shunned By His QB In Awkward TV Moment, Fans Say

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik walked by Coach Dabo Swinney’s extended hand during the Tigers’ embarrassing loss to Duke in college football on Monday, prompting the coach to look back at his player.

Clemson QB just gave Dabo a drive by. 👀 pic.twitter.com/bwTs8wEr81 — chris blumenshine (@BellissimoFoto) September 5, 2023

The viral interaction spurred suspicion from fans that Klubnik’s move wasn’t an accident.

The frustration on Monday may have been encapsulated by the moment between Klubnik and Swinney in the third quarter.

The two appeared on the same page afterward, according to Clemson Insider, with the coach telling the team that it can still turn the season into a “sweet story” and Klubnik agreeing with him.

But besides throwing for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Klubnik seemed to throw some shade his coach’s way in that awkward exchange, according to observers.

Damn — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 5, 2023

Couldn't hapoen to a better person. — GLStheSteelerGuy (@BigGLS36) September 5, 2023

Oh he mostly definitely noticed he got left hangin — Rylo84 (@Rylo841) September 5, 2023

oooh, qb pissed — VICTORY #🟦 (@vickiw32) September 5, 2023

Dabo deserves more respect — David Clinton Line (@David_Clinton4) September 5, 2023

Dabo felt this rejection in his soul! — Chris Estes (@Chris_Estes1) September 5, 2023

Transfer portal in 3, 2, 1 — 🥶Trust me, I know🥶 (@The_Champ_I_am_) September 5, 2023