Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Shunned By His QB In Awkward TV Moment, Fans Say

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik walked by Coach Dabo Swinney’s extended hand during the Tigers’ embarrassing loss to Duke in college football on Monday, prompting the coach to look back at his player.
The viral interaction spurred suspicion from fans that Klubnik’s move wasn’t an accident.
Clemson’s 28-7 defeat to an opponent it hadn’t lost to in 19 years prompted speculation whether Swinney’s dynasty had imploded for good after Clemson won the national championship game in 2017 and 2019 (the latter capped by a fast-food buffet at then-President Donald Trump’s White House).
The frustration on Monday may have been encapsulated by the moment between Klubnik and Swinney in the third quarter.
The two appeared on the same page afterward, according to Clemson Insider, with the coach telling the team that it can still turn the season into a “sweet story” and Klubnik agreeing with him.
But besides throwing for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Klubnik seemed to throw some shade his coach’s way in that awkward exchange, according to observers.
