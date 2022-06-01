Dad Holding Baby Makes Home Run 'Catch Of The Year' At Mets Game

A fan at the New York Mets game on Tuesday reached over the railing while holding a child to snag a home run. (Watch the videos below.)

“Catch of the year, no question about it,” Fox Sports tweeted.

The ball came off the bat of the Mets’ Starling Marte to give the home team a 2-0 lead over the Washington Nationals in the first inning. It bounced first before the surehanded spectator, holding a toddler in one arm, secured it with the other.

“This man will go viral,” one SNY broadcaster said.

The Associated Press identified the home run heroes as Alan Alcantara, a Queens resident who grew up in the Dominican Republic playing baseball barehanded, and his son Levi, 1.

“I knew I was not going to have time to put the baby down,” Alcantara told AP. “So I decided to just hold on tight to him, jump on the rail and see if I could catch the ball. And we did.”

The catch looked “a bit dangerous” to For the Win and some who commented on Twitter.

A Cincinnati Reds fan recently went viral for catching a foul ball while bottle-feeding his son.

“This will be a great memory to share with him,” Reds dad Jacob Kingsley said.