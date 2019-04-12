Dad’s Blunt Email Discouraging Daughter To Buy ‘Ridiculous’ Peloton Bike Goes Viral

“I have heard of the Peloton, and have concluded that, like the use of cocaine, it’s another way of God saying people have too much money.

It is a ridiculous amount of money for such a basic concept as riding a stationary bike. You can ride a bike you own for as long as you want and cut the inevitable boredom factor by listening to podcasts or watching TV or clips of waves on sand.

The idea of looking at a screen while some cycling pro broadcasts encouragement is preposterous.

I would implore you not to waste precious after-tax income on this latest attempt to encourage social strivers to show that they live at a more rarified level than the proletariat.”