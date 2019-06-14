Moms are often the ones who take on hairstyling duties for their kids, but we’re halfway through 2019, and it should come as no surprise that dads do hair, too.

Alexis Ohanian, husband to Serena Williams, is one of those dads. Williams told Vogue that Ohanian has joined “natural hair” Facebook groups to learn how to share the responsibility of doing their daughter’s hair.

There’s even an entire Instagram hashtag that shines a light on dads doing hair. Just look up #dadsdohairtoo on the photo-sharing app, and you’ll find thousands of images and videos that show fathers combing, brushing and braiding their daughters’ hair into various styles. Similar hashtags, like #hairbydad #dadsdohair and #daddyhairstylist, bring up hundreds more. And we’re not talking just simple ponytails here, we’re talking seriously coiffed ’dos.