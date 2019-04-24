Daenerys Targaryen Snarkily Smiling Is The Passive-Aggressive Meme We Deserve

“Game of Thrones” fans know that Daenerys Targaryen is a boss bitch who won’t deal with anyone’s nonsense, but so is Sansa Stark. So when the two women had an intimate chat in the HBO series’ latest episode, viewers were on the edge of their seats.
The chat proved to be rife with passive-aggressive comments, as each was doubtful of the other one’s loyalties and capabilities. But one moment from their conversation stood out above all the rest: a closed-mouth, hyperemphasized smile from Daenerys.
On Monday, Twitter user @reallyhalalfood posted a screenshot of the now-infamous smile with a request for people to “Caption this.”
While it’s easy to imagine the hell that broke loose upon the birth of this meme, it’s more fun to show you. Here were some of our favorites: