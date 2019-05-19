Daenerys Targaryen's Final Kiss With Jon Snow Shook Fans To Their Core

If you haven’t caught up with the series finale of “Game of Thrones,” look away my friends!

The series finale of “Game of Thrones” delivered a death that a lot of people never saw coming: Daenerys Targaryen was murdered by Jon Snow.

As if it’s not cold enough to be killed by your lover-slash-nephew, Jon took out Dany WHILE THEY WERE KISSING. Truly a savage move, my dude.

As if the moment couldn’t get MORE dramatic, Drogon swooped in immediately after Dany’s death and literally burned down the Iron Throne. We’re talking melted the damn thing down to lava.

After the Mother of Dragons murdered nearly all of King’s Landing, it made sense that her former allies wanted to end her reign before she could do even more damage. And Jon had to be the one to do it because... well, he’s the only one who had both the guts and the bloodline to do it.

At least, that’s what we think. But the Iron Throne too?!

The entire scene was wild ― not to mention sexy, nerve-wracking, and depressing (SO MANY EMOTIONS!) ― and here’s what people had to say about it:

daenerys targaryen will always be one of the most iconic characters EVER & she deserved better. #gameofthronesfinale

pic.twitter.com/iWJpa6juiw — ☽ (@gagasyuyi) May 20, 2019

Drogon when he saw dead Dany #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/H4h6kY6y6p — Travon Free (@Travon) May 20, 2019

jon killed our queen... the queen daenerys is dead...

everyone: pic.twitter.com/uZKtr0BSuN — nicole (@lalaIisoo) May 20, 2019

Drogon trying to wake up Dany

That moment destroyed my heart #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/46Y6bJnNHO — Stark (@ohmytargaryen) May 20, 2019

GOT fans: please let Daenerys or Jon Snow take the throne



GOT Writers: pic.twitter.com/ygdlwaKcbF — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) May 20, 2019

cersei and daenerys when they see each other in hell pic.twitter.com/bi0ZHMcUpa — ellie (@odairannies) May 20, 2019

drogon broke the wheel okay. let's give him some credit pic.twitter.com/n7KR6Orf57 — osha (@oshawildling) May 20, 2019

FUCK JON SNOW I FUCKING HATE HIM ARE U KIDDING ME?? 10 YEARS OF THIS SHIT FOR DAENERYS TO DIE LIKE THIS #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/xiwNQoqIUx — ivonne (@ivonne_gif) May 20, 2019

#GameofThrones



Nobody:



Drogon after seeing Daenerys’s dead body: WELL NOW NOBODY GETS TO SIT ON THIS UGLY ASS CHAIR, FUCK YO THRONE. — Young Moose (@whymoose_) May 20, 2019