Daenerys Targaryen's Final Kiss With Jon Snow Shook Fans To Their Core

If you haven’t caught up with the series finale of “Game of Thrones,” look away my friends!
The series finale of “Game of Thrones” delivered a death that a lot of people never saw coming: Daenerys Targaryen was murdered by Jon Snow.
As if it’s not cold enough to be killed by your lover-slash-nephew, Jon took out Dany WHILE THEY WERE KISSING. Truly a savage move, my dude.
As if the moment couldn’t get MORE dramatic, Drogon swooped in immediately after Dany’s death and literally burned down the Iron Throne. We’re talking melted the damn thing down to lava.
After the Mother of Dragons murdered nearly all of King’s Landing, it made sense that her former allies wanted to end her reign before she could do even more damage. And Jon had to be the one to do it because... well, he’s the only one who had both the guts and the bloodline to do it.
At least, that’s what we think. But the Iron Throne too?!
The entire scene was wild ― not to mention sexy, nerve-wracking, and depressing (SO MANY EMOTIONS!) ― and here’s what people had to say about it: