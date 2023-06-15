HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
It’s hard to put a price on an item that can make your life easier during busy mornings or long days of travel ― yet $195 for a neoprene backpack feels a little steep. If you’ve been eyeing the Dagne Dover medium Dakota bag but haven’t been feeling the hefty price tag, you’ll be pleased to know that we found a solid similar option that sells for just under $100.
With an outer zip pocket, luggage handle sleeve, water bottle pouch, 13-inch laptop pocket and detachable wallet, the Quince all-day neoprene backpack goes toe-to-toe with its more expensive rival for way less money. One reviewer (who said they own two Dagne Dover bags) said they almost splurged for the Dakota backpack until they saw this more affordable option.
“It’s definitely the same quality as Dagne Dover but half the price,” the review reads. “This is the perfect casual backpack — spacious, fits my 13-inch laptop, a couple of water bottles, a book, and more. Absolutely love it!”
With a sharp silhouette and strong shape, it’s dressy enough to take to meetings and easy to bring on public transit or to carry on your back. And because it’s water resistant and has a 16-liter capacity, it’s also well-suited for traveling or using as a gym bag.
The bag’s three neutral colors — black, gray and navy — make it the perfect accessory to share with a partner or among your family, as it will blend with any outfit or style. And it’s made from recycled materials, to put a little green pep in your step.
If you’re looking for the perfect carry-on or just want to step up your morning commute without dropping close to $200, Quince’s all-day neoprene backpack is a timeless option you’ll use for years.
Read some of the promising reviews that helped it earn a 4.8-star rating:
“I cannot believe how good this backpack is. A zillion pockets, another zipped bag inside, a luggage sleeve!!!! Full disclosure I have one from Dagne Dover already and was able to compare side by side. They are identical minus the logo and an extra pocket inside the backpack. I actually prefer Quince’s logoless version! I’m tempted to buy one in every color but I certainly don’t need three backpacks. I went with the Black for versatility.” — ELLE
This is exactly what I was looking for! Chic, simple and well-made. Love the smart design (pockets, water bottle holder, etc) too.” — AMELIA R.
“I got this a out a week ago and have used it everyday to commute and have used it for a gym bag as well! It’s so lightweight and super cute!” — SARAH B.
“Very nice backpack and high quality. You can fit many things inside including my laptop. I carry it to University and many people complement it.” — SYRINE M.
“This is a perfect-sized backpack for little day trips or as a carry-on for a plane trip. The gray one is so cute but also super easy to clean since it’s neoprene.” — CARLA B.