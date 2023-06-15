“I cannot believe how good this backpack is. A zillion pockets, another zipped bag inside, a luggage sleeve!!!! Full disclosure I have one from Dagne Dover already and was able to compare side by side. They are identical minus the logo and an extra pocket inside the backpack. I actually prefer Quince’s logoless version! I’m tempted to buy one in every color but I certainly don’t need three backpacks. I went with the Black for versatility.” — ELLE

This is exactly what I was looking for! Chic, simple and well-made. Love the smart design (pockets, water bottle holder, etc) too.” — AMELIA R.

“I got this a out a week ago and have used it everyday to commute and have used it for a gym bag as well! It’s so lightweight and super cute!” — SARAH B.

“Very nice backpack and high quality. You can fit many things inside including my laptop. I carry it to University and many people complement it.” — SYRINE M.

“This is a perfect-sized backpack for little day trips or as a carry-on for a plane trip. The gray one is so cute but also super easy to clean since it’s neoprene.” — CARLA B.