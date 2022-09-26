“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Co-created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the docuseries premiered on Sept. 21, and, as the name suggests, it follows the story of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters). Reviews from critics have been mixed, and some victims’ family members have spoken out against the show.

The second most popular series of the moment is “El Rey, Vicente Fernández,” a Mexican biographical drama about the titular music icon. Starring Jaime Camil, the 36-episode show covers Fernández’s humble upbringing and rise to stardom.

A couple of other true crime docuseries are also trending on the streaming service. “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” details the infamous robberies of celebrity homes in 2008 and 2009, while “Sins of Our Mother” is a chilling show about Lori Vallow Daybell, who stands accused of murdering her son and daughter.

And of course, the popular martial arts series “Cobra Kai” is back in the ranking after the premiere of its fifth season on Sept. 9. A sequel to the original “Karate Kid” films, the show stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

