The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Dahmer'

A Mexican biographical drama and buzzy heist series are also trending on the streaming service.

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Co-created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the docuseries premiered on Sept. 21, and, as the name suggests, it follows the story of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters). Reviews from critics have been mixed, and some victims’ family members have spoken out against the show.

The second most popular series of the moment is “El Rey, Vicente Fernández,” a Mexican biographical drama about the titular music icon. Starring Jaime Camil, the 36-episode show covers Fernández’s humble upbringing and rise to stardom.

"Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" on Netflix.
A couple of other true crime docuseries are also trending on the streaming service. “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” details the infamous robberies of celebrity homes in 2008 and 2009, while “Sins of Our Mother” is a chilling show about Lori Vallow Daybell, who stands accused of murdering her son and daughter.

And of course, the popular martial arts series “Cobra Kai” is back in the ranking after the premiere of its fifth season on Sept. 9. A sequel to the original “Karate Kid” films, the show stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

10. “Sins of Our Mother” (Netflix)

9. “The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix)

8. “Thai Cave Rescue” (Netflix)

7. “Dynasty”

6. “Fate: The Winx Saga” (Netflix)

5. “In the Dark”

4. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

3. “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” (Netflix)

2. “El Rey, Vicente Fernández” (Netflix)

1. “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

