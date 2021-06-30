‘Daily Show’ Exposes Conservative Cluelessness About Critical Race Theory

The right has turned critical race theory into the newest talking point. But do they even know what it is?

Roy Wood Jr. of “The Daily Show” examined the evidence in one of his patented “Unsolved Mysteries” segments:

Republicans have spoken out against critical race theory on cable news and on the campaign trail, and have even tried to legislate against it, yet most have struggled to explain it.

Earlier this month, Alabama state Rep. Chris Pringle tried to push a law banning it from schools. However, when asked to define it, he came up empty.