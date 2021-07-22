Right-Wingers Have A ‘Death Wish’ Over COVID-19 Vaccines In ‘Daily Show’ Spoof

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” ripped right-wingers promoting COVID-19 vaccine skepticism with a “Death Wish” parody trailer.

The spoof clip — titled “Death Wish: Coming To An Unventilated Theater Near You” — features clips of Fox News personalities and GOP lawmakers sowing doubt about the shots that have been declared effective and safe at combating the coronavirus.

“In a world where effective vaccines are being pushed by the nanny state, one band of vigilantes is all that stands between America and herd immunity,” says the narrator.

“This summer, who needs vaccines when you’ve got a death wish?” the voiceover mockingly continues.

“They’re cleaning up the streets so COVID can spread safely.”

Watch the video here: