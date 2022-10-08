'Daily Show' Nails GOP Hypocrisy On Herschel Walker With Searing Fox Spoof

Desi Lydic, a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Trevor,” ridiculed Republican hypocrisy in her latest “Foxsplains” parody.

In the recurring bit, Lydic pretends to have binged on hundreds of hours of programming on the conservative network Fox News — before offering up some very questionable hot takes.

For the latest segment, the focus was Georgia GOP U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. The ex-football star has come under intense scrutiny this week over allegations he paid a former girlfriend for an abortion. He is running on an anti-abortion platform. But despite the hypocrisy, many GOP lawmakers and voters have dismissed the reports.

Lydic, having pretended to swallow the right-wing defense of Walker wholesale, mockingly railed in the clip about him being a victim of cancel culture and hailed him as a true representation of American values.