Reason For Donald Trump's Verbal Flubs Finally Revealed In 'Daily Show' Spoof

A new dog whistle from the former president is to blame, per the parody video.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

“The Daily Show” jokingly pinpointed a reason for Donald Trump’s verbal gaffes on Thursday.

The presumptive GOP nominee’s flubs are down to him “learning the new languages that are being brought into America” that he has dog whistled about in recent weeks, per the narrator of a spoof segment.

“We have languages coming into our country. We have nobody that even speaks those languages. They’re truly foreign languages,” Trump falsely insisted at the U.S. southern border on one occasion. In another interview, he asked, “Who would think that we have languages that are like from the planet Mars?”

“As a way to familiarize himself with these new languages, Trump is working some of the new words into his everyday vocabulary,” the narrator continued amid clips of Trump’s fumbles. “Linguists say it’s only a matter of time before Trump becomes fluent so that he can dehumanize these new populations in a language they understand.”

Watch the video here:

