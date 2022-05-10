‘Daily Show’ Nails Total Hypocrisy Of Ex-Trump Officials Promoting Tell-All Books

Former Trump White House officials who’ve saved damning details about Donald Trump’s administration for their tell-all books received the treatment from “The Daily Show” correspondent Michael Kosta on Monday.

“I thought the public needs to know about this right now, which is why I’m releasing this book right now, three years after it happened,” Kosta said mimicking one of the swaths of former Trump officials who’ve released memoirs that call out the former president after the fact.

Advertisement

“Mic check, mic check, I had to be the adult in the room. I had to be the adult in the room,” the comedian added.

Most recently, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has come under fire for not speaking out in public about Trump’s unhinged actions in real-time.

Kosta continued to roast the former officials in the parody clip. But when asked if he’d support Trump in 2024, he only had one answer.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement